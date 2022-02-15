ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Producer Price Index for January is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Although producer prices slowed noticeably in December to...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
mpamag.com

BMO's Porter: "ugly" January economic data on the way

With some “very ugly” economic data in the cards for January thanks to the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 wave, the Bank of Canada’s reasons for not hiking its benchmark rate last week were relatively straightforward, according to a prominent economist. Doug Porter (pictured), chief economist and...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

European indices in green amid key economic and manufacturing data

Eurozone Markit Manufacturing PMI Final: 58.7 (Forecast 59, Previous 59.0) Germany +1.27%. Retail Sales fell 5.5% M/M vs. forecast of -1.4%, previous 0.6%. German Markit Manufacturing PMI Final: 59.8 compared to expectations of 60.5, previous 60.5. German Unemployment Rate: 5.1% (Forecast 5.2%, Previous 5.2%). Change SA: -48k (Forecast -6k, Previous...
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

Wholesale prices likely surged again in January as inflation accelerates

Wholesale prices likely accelerated again in January as strong consumer demand and pandemic-related supply-chain snarls continued to fuel the highest inflation in decades. The Labor Department is releasing the producer price index on Tuesday morning, providing a fresh look at just how hot inflation ran in January. Economists expect the gauge – which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers – to show that prices surged 0.5% in January from the previous month.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

U.S. companies shed 301,000 jobs in January as omicron surged, ADP says

Private payrolls tumbled by 301,000 in January, posting their biggest drop-off since the onset of the pandemic, as the omicron variant set off a spike in coronavirus cases, according to data released Wednesday. The unexpected findings by ADP — which had forecast a gain of 200,000 jobs for the month...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Data#Producer Price Index#Empire State
Reuters

U.S. producer prices surge in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January as supply chains remained snarled, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. The producer price index for final demand jumped 1.0% last month after climbing 0.4% in December, the Labor Department...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Wholesale prices jump 9.7% in January, further evidence of red-hot inflation

Wholesale prices accelerated again in January as strong consumer demand and pandemic-related supply chain snarls continued to fuel the highest inflation in decades. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, surged 9.7% in January from the year-ago period, slightly below the 12-year high of 9.8% notched in November and December. But in an unexpected turn, prices rose 1% in January on a monthly basis – well above the revised gain of 0.4% in December.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

January Wholesale Inflation Surged 9.7 Percent From a Year Ago

Wholesale inflation in the United States surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December. The year-over-year increase was down from the record 9.8% recorded in both November and December but was well above what economists had been expecting.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
erienewsnow.com

No end to America's rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January

America's rising prices were unrelenting in January. Another key inflation measure showed prices rising more than expected last month. The producer price index, which tracks average price changes America's producers get paid for their goods and services over time, rose 9.7% in the 12 months ended in January, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. That was far higher than economists had expected, albeit a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the revised series high set at the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Wholesale prices jump, adding to inflation woes for U.S. consumers

Wholesale inflation in the U.S. surged again last month, rising 9.7% from a year earlier, in a sign that price pressures remain high at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its Producer Price Index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — jumped 1% from December. The year-over-year increase was down from the record 9.8% recorded in both November and December but was well above what economists had been expecting. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation rose 0.8% from December and 8.3% from January 2021.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

DraftKings Whale Trades For February 15

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DraftKings. Looking at options history for...
PETS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) are all trading higher Tuesday morning amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 4% higher over the past 24 hours at...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Nutrien Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Nutrien. The company has an average price target of $86.0 with a high of $93.00 and a low of $80.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Toast

Toast (NYSE:TOST) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Toast. The company has an average price target of $37.5 with a high of $53.00 and a low of $24.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elevate Credit: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Elevate Credit ELVT reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:20 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Airbnb: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Airbnb ABNB reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: AtriCure Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) AtriCure ATRC reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
107K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy