ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Kicking to success

hebronhawkeye.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost teenage jobs include serving someone a drink or handing food through a window, but for freshman Chloe Klotzman, her job consists of teaching children how to kick and punch. Chloe is a second degree senior black belt in Taekwondo and spends her free time training for her third...

www.hebronhawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Related
butler.edu

Center for Academic Success & Exploration

The Center for Academic Success and Exploration (CASE) provides a welcoming, student-centered environment that challenges all Butler students to reach their academic potential. We support students with a variety of resources that can help them start on a path to academic success or get back on the path to success. Through developmental advising and process-oriented exploration and reflection, we encourage students to develop a plan and take action in support of their academic, personal, and professional goals.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
suncommunitynews.com

First Tannen-BOOM! a success

PLATTSBURGH | On Feb. 5, the City of Plattsburgh hosted the first Tannen-BOOM! community bonfire event at the Plattsburgh City Beach. Joined by Oval Craft Brewing, Eagle Country Radio, McDonald's, and Gus's Red Hots Food truck, the City welcomed more than 300 people to watch the lighting of just over 1,000 Christmas trees donated by city residents.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
unl.edu

Series to focus on progress, successes

Chancellor Ronnie Green is launching a semester-long conversation series focused on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s N2025 strategic plan. The plan was initially launched and put into motion in February 2019. The university is entering its third year in the N2025 plan’s five-year scope. The series, which begins...
LINCOLN, NE
Sentinel & Enterprise

Is confidence the secret to success? Not exactly

Several years ago, Shani Orgad and Rosalind Gill noticed that a common message was being sent to women through advertisements, self-help books, music and other media: The solution to all their problems was to be more confident. “Whenever we heard a politician, a business leader or someone from a brand...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wil Anderson
KXAN

Best inflatable gymnastics mat

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether for gymnastics, yoga or martial arts, you need a mat that can absorb impact so you can exercise safely. While foam is the traditional material for gymnastics mats, an inflatable mat has benefits that airless options simply cannot offer.
WORKOUTS
outsidemagazine

Meet the Fitness Influencers Shaping Wellness in 2022

*Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. The world of fitness is always changing—for better and for worse. Here, we’ve focused on the bright side, spotlighting five faces in the health and wellness scene that are pushing for inclusivity, justice, and kindness, toppling old conventions to make their own.
WORKOUTS
thevancougar.com

Finding success in multilingual classrooms

Bilingual students are prominent within WSU Vancouver’s community, and supporting different methods of communication is an essential tactic professors will need to include within daily lesson plans. While navigating various cultures within instruction can pose a challenge, professor of education and English language learners, Gisela Ernst-Slavit, believes understanding one another has a profound effect in and out of the classroom.
VANCOUVER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Fish#Martial Artist#Combat
WJHG-TV

Arnold lifter showing strength beyond the weight room

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Paige Anderson has more than proven herself in the state of Florida when it comes to weightlifting. Last week, the Arnold senior won the state championship in snatch for the unlimited weight class. “It’s amazing. I’m very excited and happy that I was given the opportunity to lift.” Paige told us shortly after winning that title in the 2A meet in Port St. Joe. “I moved here seven years ago to this country and here I am, on a platform, lifting. That’s insane.” This rather strong Marlin moved to the states from Jamaica,. Weights though are not the only thing she carries well. Academics are a top priority, and she has maintained a 3.7 GPA. “On the platform, I represent Arnold, and I do the same in the classroom. What I do reflects on my school and my peers and everyone else around me, so I feel a sense of responsibility to do well, both on the platform and in the classroom.” While Paige may have some serious strength, she says her support system is just as strong. “It is amazing. I couldn’t ask for a better a better support system. A lot of girls come here with just them and their coach, and that’s enough, but it’s very good to look up in the stands and see faces of people who graduated from the past who have driven down states to come see me and my coach cheering me on from the sidelines. It’s just a wonderful feeling, and I’m glad to have it.” Her academics playing an important role in her opportunity to lift. “I don’t have the opportunity to step on that platform unless I do good in the classroom, so that’s a motivator and drive to do well in the classroom so I can go out here and do well on the platform.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
New York Post

Weight loss influencer Lexi Reed goes home after hospital stay

Lexi Reed, the weight loss influencer who lost more than 300 pounds through simple diet and exercise, has finally come home from the hospital after being put on a ventilator in a medically induced coma. Reed, 31, became very ill and was rushed to the ICU several weeks ago. This...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
News On 6

Watch: Fitness Coach Gives Advice On Home Workouts

A common goal for many people is getting in shape. However, going to the gym can be hard, depending on an individual's circumstances. Gym memberships can be expensive and some people don't have enough time in the day. In most cases, working out from home is always an option. Fitness...
WORKOUTS
sunnysidepost.com

Local Teen Baseball Team Utilize CrossFit Sunnyside to Train for Upcoming Season

A group of teenage baseball players have been hitting the weights and practicing their ball skills inside a popular Sunnyside gym during the cold winter months. The players, all boys aged between 12 and 14, are part of a local travel team called Method Athletic Performance Scrappers that play games throughout Queens and Long Island. The team plays its home games at Frank Principe Park in Maspeth.
QUEENS, NY
theplaidhorse.com

Student Horse Riding: Fascination or Necessity?

A horse that had been the only vehicle for centuries has become an exotic animal, especially for urban residents. When we talk about horseback riding and its beneficial effects on the human body, we should remember that there is an equestrian sport, and there is just a horse riding for pleasure. The last one has already become popular among students who try to care for their health in between writing edubirdie reviews. Learn what pros you will get if you devote some spare time to riding a horse a few times a month.
ANIMALS
Newnan Times-Herald

Local woman becomes part of virtual walking world record

Terrie Promis has long loved to walk, but her walking took on a different purpose after her mother passed away and Promis felt her own COPD starting to get worse. Promis has asthma, and a few years ago was diagnosed with COPD. Her mother, who also had COPD, passed away in early 2021. Though it wasn't COPD that killed her, Promis remembered so many times watching her mother struggle to breath.
FITNESS
Hello Magazine

JoAnna Garcia Swisher inundated with love as she introduces adorable twins

JoAnna Garcia Swisher was inundated with sweet messages after she shared a gorgeous photo of herself posing with adorable newborn twins. The Sweet Magnolias star couldn't contain her excitement as she and her friend Bob Merrick doted over the babies, with each holding one in their arms as they posed beside the twins' proud dads, former N'Sync star Lance Bass and his husband Michael Turchin.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Rashel

An Analysis of Exercise in Healthy Life

Time. It seems like we can't get enough of it. Even the simplest workout sessions take time to fit into even the most hectic schedules. It's also easy to lose motivation, especially if you haven't found ways to exercise that you enjoy. However, you can never be too busy to exercise, and there are many pleasurable methods to do it. All you have to do now is come up with an exercise routine that works for you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy