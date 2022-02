Samsung has just announced the new Galaxy S22 range of flagship smartphones that are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the US and the Exynos 2200 in other regions. The new phones run Android 12 with One UI 4.1 out of the box and feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, in-display fingerprint sensors, and in the case of the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra models, speedy 45W wired charging. If you are wondering which model to order, join us after the break to compare the specifications of the new Galaxy S22 range side-by-side.

