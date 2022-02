A study into the use of biometric and behavioral mass surveillance, particularly in public spaces, examines whether, generally in the name of security, the European Union is heading beyond the rule of law towards the ending of liberal democracy as citizens’ rights are ignored at the member state and bloc level. By not choosing a moratorium on the use of biometric technologies pending a top-level review of surveillance practices, the EU will effectively choose totalitarianism, with self-censorship and wide-ranging exemptions to the use of artificial intelligence in surveillance along the way.

