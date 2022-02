In August 2018, Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a very expensive tweet. In announcing he was considering taking the electric automaker private, observers saw it as a way to annoy short-sellers, but the announcement still sent investors scrambling, caused regulators to fine Tesla $20 million, and created a class-action lawsuit that looks like it will head to trial. The 2018 tweet set off a chain of events that continued on Monday, when new information about federal oversight was made public.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO