Miner MMG to ramp up Las Bambas operations as Peru communities clear blockade

By Reuters Staff
 21 hours ago
(Reuters) - MMG Ltd plans to ramp up production to normal levels at its Las Bambas copper mine in Peru after a group of local communities agreed to a 45-day truce with the government, the Australia-based miner said on Tuesday.

Las Bambas, a massive Chinese-owned mine that supplies 2% of global copper, has been a flashpoint of protests and road blockades since it started functioning in 2016, in the world’s No. 2 copper producing country.

Dozens of impoverished Andean communities lie along the winding 400 km dirt road, who have often complained the mine’s trucks pollute the environment while the company has failed to improve their quality of life.

In the latest announcement on Tuesday, MMG said it will work alongside the Peru government and the communities involved in the protests to plan for the implementation of social development activities.

The blockade was started on Jan. 27 by members of the Ccapacmarca district. They agreed to a truce on Sunday, but their protest was immediately followed by a threat from the neighbouring Coporaque district to block the road themselves.

Reuters had reported on Monday that a Peruvian community withdrew its plans to block the key mining road used by MMG’s Las Bambas copper mine, allowing the company to resume normal operations.

During the period of truce, the government will work on process of the fourth amendment of the Las Bambas environmental permit, and the establishment of a local joint working group, MMG said.

