Economy

China regulators warn iron ore traders to avoid fake pricing, speculation

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 21 hours ago

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner, and its market and securities regulators, have urged iron ore trading firms not to issue fake news or engage in hoarding, following a meeting to scrutinise their inventories and recent deals.

In a statement, the market regulator said it would closely monitor the movement of market prices and take tough action against any irregularities. It also urged greater efforts from state-owned firms to stabilise prices.

Reuters

Reuters

