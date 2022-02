For rapper and songwriter Bakes, 2021 was a year filled with project releases. He marked the year off with his album drop, followed by a couple of EPs and singles, along with music videos and visualizers. However, Bakes is no stranger to the music industry. An independent artist who launched his hip-hop career right out of his San Diego college apartment, Bakes has captured the attention of loyal hip-hop heads with his music production and lyrical wit showcased in his songwriting. He is already featured on VEVO’s “Incoming Hip-hop” playlist with his music video for “Divine Timing,” and on GQ’s “10 Songs to Sweat To” list.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO