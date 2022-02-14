RUOSKA releases their sixth album later this year

"New things are always better than old things." They claim. Nostalgic people, on the other hand, cling to the past, to old versions of people, to old versions of themselves, and even to old music that transports them back to simpler times. Matt DeAngelis has managed to balance the equation between the past and the present by composing an album that captures the essence of the 90’s in the present mold. Hearing "World I'm Comin' For You" with its five singles made me question the fact that this is the work of a 23-year-old! The US-based musician has made a soulful masterpiece that feels like hearing Elton John these days, but with his own unique signature.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO