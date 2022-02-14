ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

RUOSKA releases their sixth album later this year

rockeramagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFinnish industrial metal band RUOSKA is finishing the production of their sixth full length album. Now they have released second single from the upcoming album. Frontman Patrik Mennander backgrounds the new single:. "Kade...

www.rockeramagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Punknews.org

The Slackers to release new album

The Slackers are going to release their first studio album in about 7 years. Don't let the sunlight fool ya is out via Pirate's Press on April 1. You can see the lead video here. The band is also embarking on a lengthy tour, which you can see below.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Kuoleman Galleria Releases Third Album

Finnish dark metal band Kuoleman Galleria releases their third album "Armon Loppu" on February 18th 2022. Now they present the third and last single before the album release. "Jean Grenier" is a gruesome historical story. "Jean Grenier is a true story of 17th century poverty and endless hunger that pushed...
MUSIC
Mountain Xpress

Colston, RBTS WIN and The Build release new albums

As with many musicians, the pandemic continues to change the way local hip-hop artist Bryan “Colston” Godleski approaches his music. But on top of readjusting to the ongoing health crisis, Godleski has also spent the last seven months familiarizing himself with his latest role as a new dad.
ASHEVILLE, NC
canadianbeats.ca

Ryan Kennedy releases new album, Libertine

Québécois singer-songwriter Ryan Kennedy has unveiled the third album in his career, his genre-bending album, Libertine. Libertine reaches beyond Kennedy’s previous folk work, showcasing a more profound pop aesthetic, with touches of country, rock, and even a hint of disco-inspired by the 1970s and 1980s, influenced as much by Bruce Springsteen as Elton John. Throughout the 7-track record, listeners will be swept away by Ryan’s distinctive vocals accompanied by piano ballads, lush arrangements, and soulful melodies.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Finnish#Bandcamp#Tidal#Inverse Records
antiMUSIC

Slash To Play New Album In Full For Release Livestream

(hennemusic) Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will launch their new record, "4", with a full album performance livestream on Friday, February 11. Available via YouTube, the "Live At Studios 60" event will see Slash, Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris run through all 10 songs on the project, which was recorded at the historic RCA Studio A to Nashville, TN with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile).
ROCK MUSIC
Punknews.org

Chris Farren surprise-releases album, releases video

Chris Farren has surprise-released a new album. The album is called Death Don't Wait (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) and features Laura Stevenson on the title track. Physical copies of the album will be available February 25 via Polyvinyl Records. A video for the title track that was directed by Clay Tatum has also been released. Chris Farren will be touring the US in March. Check out the video and the album below.
MUSIC
uticaphoenix.net

BEAM Releases Album ALIEN Ft

Crossing between genres and dimensions, GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer BEAM unveils his full-length debut album, ALIEN, today. A true body of work, the album threads together an unpredictable trip through styles. Whether it be the otherworldly opus “SUNDOWN” [feat. Justin Bieber] or emotionally charged “HURT PEOPLE” [feat. Zacari], the momentum masterfully ebbs and flows between moods. “AKIRA PT. 1 & 2” lives up to its name as a high-octane banger, while “2ND SAMUEL” [feat. Papa San] borders on divine with its unbreakable wall of bass. Then, there’s “CONSCIENCE” [feat. Jorja Smith]. It skates towards a warbling and woozy melody as the production hypnotizes. A strong narrative weaves throughout the album, ruminating on stories of alienation, redemption and perseverance.
MUSIC
qrockonline.com

Slash & the Conspirators announce album release streaming concert

Slash and his solo band Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators have announced a streaming concert to celebrate the release of their upcoming new album, 4. The virtual event, which will feature a live performance of 4 in its entirety, will premiere Friday, February 11, at 2 p.m. ET, via Slash’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. YouTube Premium subscribers can also tune in for a live Q&A session after the show.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
q106fm.com

Weezer reveals release dates for ‘SZNS’ albums

The season of Weezer will soon be upon us. Or, rather, SZNS. Last year, frontman Rivers Cuomo announced a plan to release four Weezer albums in 2022, each tied to one of the calendar’s four seasons. In a tweet this week, Cuomo revealed the release dates for the SZNS records.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Mason Jennings Releases New Album "Real Heart"

Today, Minnesota songwriter Mason Jennings has released his new album Real Heart via Loosegroove Records. The record has been acclaimed by outlets like Relix, American Songwriter, No Depression, and Glide who calls it “a record that both reclaims and redefines Mason Jennings’ role as a leading light in the folk community.” Real Heart is available to stream and purchase here.
MINNESOTA STATE
rockeramagazine.com

Sum of Seven releases new single and music video

Sum of Seven is a fresh progressive metal band from Finland , the group have just released a new single called "Voices" which is a powerful package of modern progressive metal. The music video on YouTube features the young and talented Joalin Loukamaa from the international dance/pop group Now United.
THEATER & DANCE
rockeramagazine.com

Movment Releases A New Track

Movment releases a new post-punk alternative rock track "Everything Will Be Clear" Everything Will Be Clear is the latest single from the album Transformation by Movment. The Single is available on Bandcamp and all digital streaming. The single EVERYTHING WILL BE CLEAR was recorded in End of Light Studios, Mullingar, Ireland & mixed at Miloco, London and mastered by Jerome Schmitt at The Airlab.
MUSIC
thedowneypatriot.com

Steve Roberson releases sixth and final country music album

DOWNEY — Downey’s realtor-by-day-country-singer-by-night has officially hung up his cowboy hat, having released his sixth and final album “Truth To Tell.”. A broker in the city since 1986, Steve Roberson has been a known face in Downey’s real estate community. However, from time to time, he’s kept himself busy with another venture: country music.
DOWNEY, CA
Daily Collegian

Mitski’s anticipated sixth album ‘Laurel Hell’ is finally out

Before diving into Mitski’s latest collection of music, it seems essential to explain why this release has created so much buzz and anticipation among fans and casual listeners alike. Prior to the initial raindrop teaser that then led to a flood of pre-releases and music videos, Mitski had been...
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Feral Streamed Brand New Full-length Album

French crust/hardcore/grind practioners Feral streamed brand new full-length album 'Spiritual Void'. A couple of weeks after unveilling a first gimplise from the effort with the official music video of the song "The Great Reset", French crust/hardcore/grind practioners FERAL officially released their sophomore album called 'Spiritual Void' - 6 years after the astonishing 'Doomwalk' - on CD, LP, tape & Digital through Source Atone Records & Basement Apes Industries.
ROCK MUSIC
Alternative Press

Shamir releases new album ‘Heterosexuality’—listen

Shamir has released his new album Heterosexuality via AntiFragile Music. Hollow Comet produced the album. Heterosexuality allows Shamir to explore his queerness explicitly. The album artwork features the artist as an androgynous Baphomet, dressed in horns and hooves. Shamir explained his reasoning behind the look in an interview with Alternative...
MUSIC
glencoverecordpilot.com

Antigone Rising Releases New Album

Antigone Rising is a country-rock band of three who make it their mission to empower their fans through music and their non-profit organization Girls Rising. The members consist of singer/songwriter Nini Camps, guitarist Cathy Henderson and multi-instrumentalist Kristen Ellis-Henderson. Cathy Henderson and Kristen Ellis-Henderson are sisters who grew up on...
GLEN COVE, NY
hcdevilsadvocate.com

Mitski releases first album of the year, “Laurel Hell.”

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Japanese alternative/indie singer-songwriter Mitski released the album “Laurel Hell” to all music streaming platforms. “Laurel Hell” is the first album Mitski has released since 2018 and consists of 11 short, but memorable, songs. “The album was very coherent but also very different...
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Album: World I'm Comin' For You by Matt DeAngelis

"New things are always better than old things." They claim. Nostalgic people, on the other hand, cling to the past, to old versions of people, to old versions of themselves, and even to old music that transports them back to simpler times. Matt DeAngelis has managed to balance the equation between the past and the present by composing an album that captures the essence of the 90’s in the present mold. Hearing "World I'm Comin' For You" with its five singles made me question the fact that this is the work of a 23-year-old! The US-based musician has made a soulful masterpiece that feels like hearing Elton John these days, but with his own unique signature.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

PERSEIDE digitally release brand new single

French Alternative/Modern-Metal Rockers PERSEIDE digitally release brand new single "Protect Our Winters" from 'Conscience' motion picture // Out now on Wormholedeath through all streaming platforms. A few days after unveiling an official music video illustrating the song "Protect Our Winters" on YouTube, French alternative-rock/modern-metallers from Lyon PERSEIDE just officially released...
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy