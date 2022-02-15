ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Jackson, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEiEaeD00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 131,619 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,682 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Jackson , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Yazoo County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,880 infections in Yazoo County, or 28,169 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Yazoo County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jackson area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 354 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Yazoo County, compared to 313 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Yazoo County, MS 28,169 7,880 354 99
2 Simpson County, MS 25,125 6,802 499 135
3 Copiah County, MS 24,292 6,977 359 103
4 Rankin County, MS 23,449 35,465 298 450
5 Madison County, MS 22,565 23,354 295 305
6 Hinds County, MS 21,152 51,141 299 724

