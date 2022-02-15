These Are the Counties in the Jackson, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 131,619 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,682 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Jackson , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Yazoo County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,880 infections in Yazoo County, or 28,169 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Yazoo County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jackson area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 354 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Yazoo County, compared to 313 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Yazoo County, MS
|28,169
|7,880
|354
|99
|2
|Simpson County, MS
|25,125
|6,802
|499
|135
|3
|Copiah County, MS
|24,292
|6,977
|359
|103
|4
|Rankin County, MS
|23,449
|35,465
|298
|450
|5
|Madison County, MS
|22,565
|23,354
|295
|305
|6
|Hinds County, MS
|21,152
|51,141
|299
|724
