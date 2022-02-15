ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

These Are the Counties in the Staunton-Waynesboro, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEiEZiM00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Staunton-Waynesboro metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 28,502 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,540 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Staunton-Waynesboro, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Staunton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Augusta County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,029 infections in Augusta County, or 24,135 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Augusta County than they are across all of the Staunton area, however. There have been a total of 233 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Augusta County, compared to 273 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Staunton-Waynesboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Augusta County, VA 24,135 18,029 233 174
2 Waynesboro City, VA 23,429 5,137 265 58
3 Staunton City, VA 21,822 5,336 401 98

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 99,749 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,492 reported infections for every 100,000 people […]
GULFPORT, MS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa and Illinois, a total of 88,145 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,031 reported […]
HENRY COUNTY, IL
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Americans Are Abandoning

The vast majority of cities and urban centers reported throughout 2020 negative net migration — more people moved out than moved in. But even ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of American cities were shrinking as thousands of residents moved away. People move for a variety of reasons — retirement, new job opportunities, starting a […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 1,279,354 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,136 reported infections for every 100,000 […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Augusta County, VA
Government
Staunton, VA
Coronavirus
Waynesboro, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
County
Augusta County, VA
State
Virginia State
Waynesboro, VA
Coronavirus
Staunton, VA
Health
City
Staunton, VA
Waynesboro, VA
Health
Augusta County, VA
Health
City
Waynesboro, VA
Staunton, VA
Government
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst States for Black Americans

The May 2020 murder of George Floyd brought the U.S. into an era of racial reckoning. The tragedy, in which an unarmed Black man was killed in broad daylight by a white police officer, sparked global outrage and in the U.S., put racial inequity at the center of the national conversation. From slavery to the […]
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Parishes in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 114,232 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,883 reported infections for every 100,000 […]
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 742,501 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,888 reported infections for every 100,000 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 651,731 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,598 reported infections for every 100,000 people […]
ORLANDO, FL
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

101K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy