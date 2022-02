Booker T. Washington High School’s girls basketball team has had a season to remember, and it’s not finished yet. Fresh off their first district championship since the 2006-07 campaign, the Lady Eagles continued one of the best seasons in recent program history with a 65-50 win Tuesday night against Bellville in a Class 4A bi-district playoff matchup at Morton Ranch High School. With the victory, the Lady Eagles have their first playoff win and area-round berth since the 2011-12 season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO