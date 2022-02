The Gonzaga Bulldogs head to the hills of Malibu to face off against the Pepperdine Waves on a weirdly scheduled Wednesday evening WCC contest, at 8:00 pm PT. The Zags remain undefeated in conference play, coming off easy wins over Pacific and Saint Mary’s last week. Things aren’t quite as good for Pepperdine, who owns just one win in conference play this season over Pacific. The Waves lost last week to San Francisco and BYU.

MALIBU, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO