ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Illinois WBB vs. Northwestern Rescheduled for Feb. 20

fightingillini.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Fighting Illini women's basketball home game vs. Northwestern has been rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 20 at State Farm Center. The game will tip at 4 p.m....

fightingillini.com

Comments / 0

Related
hoiabc.com

High School Hoops 2-15

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Metamora wrapped up their Mid-Illini championship season in winning fashion. The Redbirds topped Morton 56-44 behind 15 points each from Zack Schroeder and Tyson Swanson. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Washington cruised past Pekin and East Peoria beat Dunlap. In the Big 12, Peoria Notre Dame closed the regular season with a win over Bloomington.
METAMORA, IL
newschannel20.com

Illinois football will play Chattanooga on Thursday Sept. 24

Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema has said he loves primetime games. For a second time during the upcoming 2022 season, the Fighting Illini will play a game under stadium lights in a week day matchup. Illinois will host Chattanooga on Thursday Sept. 24 instead of Saturday, which the game was previously slated for.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS Sports

Watch Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: Northern Iowa 14-10; Illinois State 11-15 The Illinois State Redbirds haven't won a game against the Northern Iowa Panthers since Dec. 31 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. Illinois State and Northern Iowa will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET at Redbird Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.
NORMAL, IL
fightingillini.com

Game Preview | #12 Illini at Rutgers Wednesday

#12 ILLINOIS (18-6, 11-3) at Rutgers (15-9, 9-5) Date | Time Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 | 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET) Television BTN (Brandon Gaudin & Jess Settles) Pregame Media Zoom Coach Underwood & Coleman Hawkins (Feb. 15) Record Book Illinois. Illinois Probable Starters (from the last game) Pos....
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Basketball
Champaign, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
fightingillini.com

Illini Finish Fourth at the Columbia Classic

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Illinois women's golf team finished up action at the Columbia Classic on Monday (February 14) at the par-72, 6,357-yard Duran Golf Club, placing fourth after posting a final round score of 303 (+15) for a tournament total of 886 (+22). "There are many positives to...
GOLF
WCIA

5-star recruit Kylan Boswell officially visits Illinois: “It would be a blessing to come back and play here”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Kylan Boswell felt right at home over the weekend. The Champaign-Urbana native and 5-star basketball recruit officially visited Illinois, watching the Illini beat Northwestern on Sunday. The coveted prospect grew up in Champaign-Urbana, before moving out west to attend high school. The Class of 2023 guard currently attends Compass Prep in Chandler, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Girls Basketball Regional Recap for Feb. 14, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Claire McDougall scored 20 points as Washington outlasted host Metamora, 50-49, in a class 3A regional semifinal on Monday. Washington will face Notre Dame for the regional title Thursday night. The Irish advanced with a 65-35 win over Dunlap. Peoria High will play Morton in the class 3A Peoria regional on […]
PEORIA, IL
Norwalk Reflector

Rams surge past 'Riders in fourth quarter

NEW WASHINGTON — The Western Reserve girls basketball team was unable to make a big second quarter stand in a Division III sectional semifinal matchup against Upper Sandusky. The Roughriders — the No. 8 seed in the Shelby district — lost to the No. 6 Rams by a 45-42...
NEW WASHINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fighting Illini#Illinois Wbb#Northwestern Rescheduled#State Farm Center#Big Ten Network#Fightingillini Com
niuhuskies.com

Huskies Topple Cardinals in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. – Trendon Hankerson (Novi, Mich./Novi) and Keshawn Williams (Chicago Heights, Ill./Tulsa) each scored 19 points as the Northern Illinois University men's basketball team won on the road at Ball State, 64-58, on Tuesday night (Feb. 15) in Worthen Arena. Tied at the half, the Huskies shot 50...
MUNCIE, IN
WMBD/WYZZ

Muller Changes Mind, Will Not Coach ISU to Finish the Season

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s been a strange 48 hours for the Illinois State basketball program. Informed by ISU Athletics Director Kyle Brennan he won’t return as coach next season, Dan Muller was given the option to close the season out as the Redbirds coach. He initially said yes, after consulting with his players. He […]
NORMAL, IL
bgfalconmedia.com

Softball goes 4-1 at Illinois Tournament

BGSU softball went to Rosemont, Illinois to open their 2022 campaign in the DePaul Dome Tournament. The Falcons had a good start to the season, as they left Rosemont with a 4-1 record. This included wins over Western Illinois, Eastern Illinois and two wins over Butler. The Falcons’ one loss came in just a 6 inning game against Seattle.
ROSEMONT, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
northerniowan.com

Panthers defeat Salukis, move into first place in MVC

The UNI men’s basketball team was back at home in the McLeod Center on Wednesday after picking up a critical overtime victory over Drake on Saturday. UNI entered the game with a record of 13-9 on the season and 9-3 in Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) play. The opponent for the Panthers was the Southern Illinois Salukis, who came into Cedar Falls with a record of 12-12 on the season, 5-7 in the MVC. The Panthers edged out a 69-68 win against these Salukis back on Jan. 15 in Carbondale, Ill. and were looking to complete the season sweep against SIU. After a hard-fought game, the Panthers came away victorious, winning by a final of 53-44. The win, followed by a loss from Loyola, moved UNI to the top spot in the MVC standings.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
TheHDRoom

Northern Iowa vs Illinois State Basketball Streaming Online

The Northern Iowa Panthers (14-10, 10-4) just got smacked around by Loyola Chicago and will try to start a new win streak tonight against the Illinois State Redbirds (11-15, 4-9). Redbird Arena hosts the game starting at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. This UNI and Illinois State college...
CHICAGO, IL
KWQC

Galesburg and Dixon advance to Sterling Regional title game

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The top two ranked teams in the Sterling Regional will face off in the championship game after taking a different path through their semifinal games. The Dixon Duchesses survived a cold shooting night against the host Sterling Golden Warriors. Sterling took an early 2-0 lead, but Dixon would go on a run to take a 9-2 lead after the first quarter. After the first, Dixon only managed 20 more points the rest of the way, but it was good enough to top the Warriors 29-21.
STERLING, IL
swosuathletics.com

SWOSU Edged in Physical Game vs Northwestern

WEATHERFORD, Okla. - SWOSU Men's Basketball played an intense rivalry game Tuesday night at home against Northwestern Oklahoma State, but came up just short, losing 53-48. SWOSU built an early lead, but the Rangers came charging back and tied the game at 12-12 midway through the first half. A Damion...
WEATHERFORD, OK
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Skip Thoren was Illini’s first double-double machine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Before Kofi Cockburn came along and started making double-doubles a regular occurrence, the Fighting Illini’s original double-double machine was Rockford native Skip Thoren. This past Sunday Cockburn posted the 41st double-double of his career in the Fighting Illini’s win over Northwestern. That tied him with Thoren for the school record. Thoren starred […]
ROCKFORD, IL
sunny95.com

WBB: (18/21) OSU 86, Illinois 67

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Ohio State took the lead midway through the first quarter and never trailed as the No. 18/21 Buckeyes dominated Illinois in an 86-67 win Monday night. Jacy Sheldon led the way for Ohio State (19-4, 11-3 Big Ten) with 22 points, Rikki Harris scored a career-high 17 points, with five three-pointers, Rebeka Mikulášiková finished with 14 points and Taylor Mikesell with 13 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wpsdlocal6.com

Domask scores 25 to lead S. Illinois over Bradley 65-57

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) - Marcus Domask had a season-high 25 points as Southern Illinois beat Bradley 65-57. Ben Coupet Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds for Southern Illinois (14-13, 7-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Lance Jones added 11 points. Southern Illinois dominated the first half and led 41-22 at the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Illinois' Brad Underwood frustrated with officiating after tight win over Northwestern

Illinois coach Brad Underwood was none too pleased with the officiating after the Illini held off Northwestern for a much-needed 73-66 victory Sunday. Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds, but Northwestern frustrated the All-American in the second half by sending plenty of extra defenders. Cockburn had four of his six turnovers in the second half, which helped spark a Northwestern comeback. Illinois' 18-point lead was sliced to one, in large part due to 14 second-half giveaways.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy