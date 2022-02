In July, China launched a spacecraft—one capable of carrying a nuclear warhead—that traveled more than five times the speed of sound, a feat no other country had ever achieved, and one that caught the United States by surprise. “I don’t know if it’s quite a Sputnik moment, but it’s very close,” General Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in the wake of the event, referencing Russia’s 1957 satellite launch, which helped catalyze the Cold War. “It has all of our attention.”

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO