Before School Football- Valentine Hills

The Mitchell School Board last night approved the offering of girls’ softball as an extracurricular activity in the Mitchell School District. Girls’ softball will be an endorsed sport by the South Dakota High School Activities Association beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Graves told the board it is anticipated that there will be a great deal of participation from the ESD and from other larger schools in the state. He added that when students participate in such activities, their grades generally go up and their likelihood for graduation goes basically to 100 percent. Girls’ softball will be a spring sport. It has been a club sport played in the fall. Activities Director Cory Aadland says it will remain a fall club sport as well. The cost of the program is not yet fully known.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 12 HOURS AGO