Education

Before School Football- Valentine Hills

cityofardenhills.org
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHuddle Up! Kids will learn basic rules, strategies,...

www.cityofardenhills.org

caneswarning.com

Five-star 2023 LB Anthony Hill names Miami football finalist

Five-star 2023 linebacker Anthony Hill has named the Miami football program as one of his six finalists. Miami is joined by Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and USC as programs being considered by the Denton, Texas prospect. All six of the finalists for Hill are listed as even according to 247 Sports.
MIAMI, FL
papreplive.com

Barrack Hebrew Academy’s Dayna Felger is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week

The senior guard and captain is a potent all-around performer for the 13-2 Cougars, averaging 11.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.1 apg and 3.9 spg (as of Feb. 14). A three-sport athlete (soccer, basketball, softball) at Barrack Hebrew Academy, Felger was a key factor in the Cougars winning the girls basketball league championship two years ago, when she received second team All-Main Line girls basketball honors. Barrack Hebrew girls basketball head coach Sean Rochester said, “Dayna is a fierce competitor and strong leader. On the court, she is a three-level scorer while also leading our team in assists. As we’re an undersized team, she is forced at times to defend post players and continues to play bigger than her size.”
EDUCATION
On3.com

Tennessee Titans sign former Alabama football star

The Tennessee Titans have signed former Alabama defensive end Da’Shawn Hand, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. Hand played for the Crimson Tide from 2014-17, winning two national titles and three SEC championships. The Detroit Lions selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft, but his career...
NFL
spmetrowire.com

Column: Three cheers for the uncelebrated team in local sports

Local sports are fun, especially youth sports. It’s fun to watch the kids compete, learn, and have fun themselves. Who doesn’t like fun?. I again had the occasion to attend a junior high girls basketball game in Stevens Point not too long ago. Many of these kids were learning hoops from scratch, and their skills were all over the spectrum. Believe me when I say that Michael Jordan was not playing that afternoon.
STEVENS POINT, WI
manisteenews.com

Manistee boys wrestling season comes to an end, girls prepping for sectionals

GRAYLING – The Manistee boys wrestling team came up empty-handed at individual districts Saturday morning as three grapplers, including Brian Spruce (119), Ayden Bladzik-Garber (130), and Hunter Cameron (171), did not advance. "We definitely fell short this year," Chippewas head coach Logan Bond said. "We weren't able to get...
MANISTEE, MI
more955.com

Mitchell School Board approves girls’ softball as extracurricular activity

The Mitchell School Board last night approved the offering of girls’ softball as an extracurricular activity in the Mitchell School District. Girls’ softball will be an endorsed sport by the South Dakota High School Activities Association beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Graves told the board it is anticipated that there will be a great deal of participation from the ESD and from other larger schools in the state. He added that when students participate in such activities, their grades generally go up and their likelihood for graduation goes basically to 100 percent. Girls’ softball will be a spring sport. It has been a club sport played in the fall. Activities Director Cory Aadland says it will remain a fall club sport as well. The cost of the program is not yet fully known.
MITCHELL, SD
McPherson Sentinel

USD 418 approves addition of McPherson Bullpup girls’ golf

On Monday evening, the USD 418 Board of Education approved via public vote the addition of the first-ever girls golf program at McPherson High School, starting fall of 2022. “We are currently in the process of building a schedule and hiring a coaching staff,” activities director Shane Backhus said in a press release.
MCPHERSON, KS
wbiw.com

Mitchell High School announces new Varsity Football Head Coach

MITCHELL – During the Mitchell Community School Board meeting Monday night, the School Board introduced the new Mitchell Head Football Coach, Kevin Kling. “Before we hired Coach Kling, it was important to him and his family to visit the school corporation so they could get a better grasp on the school. We didn’t just get a new football coach, we got four quality people,” said Mitchell Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Comer.
MITCHELL, IN
The West Alabama Watchman

2022 Tiger Baseball Camp a success

The 2022 Tiger Baseball Camp is in the books. Demopolis Tigers’ head baseball coach James Moody reported that temperatures in the mid-60’s and plenty of sunshine contributed for a great day of baseball instruction for the 65 campers who attended. Campers worked through five offensive and five defensive stations during the instructional portion of the camp.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
News-Record

Pine Island principal named head football coach

PINE ISLAND – Pine Island High School principal Mitch Schiltz will be taking on an additional role as the new varsity football coach. The Pine Island School Board voted to hire Schiltz at its meeting on Thursday, February 10. Schiltz has been the principal at PIHS since 2016. He...
PINE ISLAND, MN
News 4 Buffalo

Eight Crusaders sign to play collegiate sports

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eight Canisius Crusaders celebrating signing to play sports in college on Tuesday morning. Of the eight student athletes, three signed to row in college, one signed to play college lacrosse, and four signed to play football. Tyler Baker, Canisius quarterback, signed to play football at the Naval Academy “It’s always been […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Girls flag football pilot program coming to New York State this spring

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Young women across Monroe County will be scoring touchdowns come spring. Eight schools in the county were chosen and awarded grant money by the Buffalo Bills and the NFL to launch an all-girls flag football team. News10NBC caught up with Edison Tech and Destiny Christian School. Destiny School says this will be the first time it's had sports in the last few years.
ROCHESTER, NY
Santa Monica Daily Press

SMMUSD preparing students for changes to college sports

Top student athletes from Santa Monica and Malibu’s public schools could soon be receiving a helping hand as they navigate the prospect of competing at the collegiate level. Beginning in 2021, the NCAA amended its rules to allow individual student athletes “the opportunity to benefit from their name, image and likeness,” as they compete for colleges and universities, according to an article published by the NCAA in June of that year. Previously, college athletes had been barred from accepting payments, despite many students generating huge sums of money for their respective schools thanks to sponsorships and marketing materials.
SANTA MONICA, CA
saturdaytradition.com

4-star WR includes pair of B1G programs in Top 10

A 4-star wide receiver out of Arizona is considering two B1G schools for his commitment. Kyler Kasper, a heavily-recruited receiver in the 2023 class, has whittled his list of considerations down to 10 programs. The two B1G schools to make the cut are Iowa and Ohio State. He’s also including UCLA, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, Arizona State, Oregon and Miami (FL).
FOOTBALL
KIX 105.7

New S-C Football Coach Meets Sedalia Community

New Smith-Cotton High School football head coach Josh Gray met Tigers players, families and community members Friday, Feb. 11, in the S-C Commons area. Gray told the crowd he is “excited to get things rolling.”. He stressed that football is about more than drawing up plays, it is based...
SEDALIA, MO
hendersonvillestandard.com

Liberty Creek hires Bill Alexander as first head football coach

Liberty Creek High School has named Bill Alexander as its first head football coach. Alexander exits his alma mater, Beech High School, following nine years on Shackle Island as Anthony Crabtree’s defensive coordinator. “I could never express the full measure of my gratitude to Principals Frank Cardwell and Kenny...
LIBERTY, TN

