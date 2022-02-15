Havana Syndrome, TikTok Tics, & Mass Psychogenic Saber-Rattling/The Lucrative Business of Anti-Vaxx? w/ Mia Jankowicz/Amensty International Israel/Palestine Report w/ Stephen Zunes – Source – Parralax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, Andrew Cockburn, Washington, D.C., editor of Harper’s Magazine, joins us to discuss his book The Spoils of War: Power, Profit, and the American War Machine. Cockburn argues that talk of “foreign policy”, “defense”, and even Left criticisms concerning imperialism and Empire camouflage the true nature of the military-industrial complex: keeping the money flow going. In other word, making profits. Andrew and I discuss a number of issues including the military-industrial complex as something akin to a “living, insatiable, creature” or amoeba “dedicated only to its own defense and power”, the question of ideology and idealogues as it relates to the American war machine, Bill Clinton and NATO expansion after the Cold War, threat inflation, the absence of long-term peace dividends when wars end, the rise of the neoconservatives, Russiagate, profits of war outside of U.S. actors (military-industrial complexes in other countries), the so-called missile gap of the Cold War era, hypersonic weapons, the human cost of the war machine (Cockburn discusses the Korean War in this regard), and much, much more!

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO