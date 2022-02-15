ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havana Syndrome, TikTok Tics, & Mass Psychogenic Saber-Rattling/The Lucrative Business of Anti-Vaxx? w/ Mia Jankowicz/Amensty International Israel/Palestine Report w/ Stephen Zunes – Source – Parralax Views

By wsw staff
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of Parallax Views, award-winning journalist Brandon R. Reynolds joins us to discuss his recent WhoWhatWhy piece “Havana Syndrome and TikTok Tics: Many Forms of Mass Hysteria” and the potential geopolitical implications of mass psychogenic illnesses in the...

