'Drowning in Love' Is an NFT Generated Based on Real-Time Auction Data

Hypebae
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePhillips is presenting an online auction titled “My Kawaii Valentine” to celebrate the season of love. The curated gift guide serves to highlight the public’s passion for pop art in a series of NFTs and...

hypebae.com

Upworthy

No, these aren't photos. They're super precise hyperrealistic paintings by a Japanese artist.

Japanese painter Kei Mieno creates hyperrealistic paintings that are so precise you are likely to confuse them with photos. Mieno, who has just released his first art book, plays with colors, light, shadows, contrasts, and texture to develop incredibly lifelike portraits. His primary medium for his artwork is oil paint. He graduated from Hiroshima City University College of Art in 2007 and has since been following his passion as a painter. Mieno's artwork has been featured all over Japan, including the country's first museum dedicated to realist painting. Notably, he won a Hoki Museum Grand Prize Award in 2017 and has been featured in many art publications over the years. Here are 19 of his most beautiful creations.
VISUAL ART
Cartoon Brew

Artists Uses AI To Create Photorealistic Versions Of Disney And ‘Simpsons’ Characters

When choosing the character, the most time-consuming thing is to find an image that resembles the historical figure. I spend hours in image banks until I get it. I always say that finding the perfect image to be the basis of art takes much longer than making the art … I used Photoshop and the Faceapp application. In this process I superimpose the real image of the statue with the image used and I gradually bring it to life, always starting with the eyes.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

This $30 Yard Sale Find Is Actually a Dürer Drawing Worth Over $10 Million

Studying the art at the next yard sale you end up at could pay off—big time. A drawing purchased at a yard sale in 2017 looks to be the work German artist Albrecht Dürer, reports CNN. Although its anonymous owner spent just $30 for the ink drawing, experts believe it could be worth as much as $10 million. Dürer was a German painter, printmaker and theorist who lived from 1471 until 1528. Best known for his observational style, which can be seen in works like “Young Hare” (1502), he is considered perhaps the best German artist of his time and one of...
VISUAL ART
petapixel.com

Historic Glass Plate Photos Sold as NFTs, Buyer Told to ‘Smash’ Originals

An auction house in New Zealand has paired two historical glass plate photographs taken of artist Charles Goldie with NFTs of the pieces and suggests the buyers make the photos “permanently digital” by destroying originals. Webb’s is considered one of New Zealand’s premier auction houses with expertise in...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Franz Marc Painting Expected to Fetch $47 M. at Auction After Contentious Restitution

A painting by German Expressionist Franz Marc that was recently restituted from a German museum to the heirs of its original Jewish owners will be sold at Christie’s next month. Marc’s 1913 painting Die Füchse (Foxes) will hit the block on March 1 during a modern and contemporary art sale spanning the house’s London and Shanghai headquarters, where the house recently opened a new exhibition and salesroom. The work is being offered with a third party guarantee. It is estimated to fetch around £35 million ($46.8 million)—nearly double the artist’s current auction record of $24.2 million, paid for Weidende Pferde III (1910)...
VISUAL ART
hackernoon.com

7 NFT Makers to Create Your NFT Art Collection with No Code

In this article you will find best Free NFT Generator to Make Your NFT Art Collection without Coding. NFTs, NFTs, NFTs. Everyone is talking about NFTs. Started as a way to legalize digital art, NFT has now become a multi-billion dollar industry. From 12-year-old Benyamin Ahmed to American Rapper Snoop Dogg to entrepreneur Gary Vee, people are showing broad interest in NFTs.
DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

NFT-Based Physical Packaging

Natural Abundance recently announced the launch of the world's first NFT-based physical packaging and it will soon be dropping a set of 200 collectible packets that come with free digital non-fungible token art. These exclusive packs will be printed and distributed exclusively across Countdown stores in New Zealand—one of the largest supermarket chains in Australasia—sharing NFT art minted on the Ethereum blockchain.
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
bitcoin.com

GensoKishi Online Initiates First NFT Auction

PRESS RELEASE. GensoKishi Online Metaworld is a GameFi and metaverse incarnation of GensoKishi Online, which received the ‘Game of the Year Gold Award’ in Taiwan 10 years ago. The game leverages blockchain technology to build a digital world ecology, and GenoKishi Online Metaworld thus blends characteristics of Web 3.0 with the metaverse. Its ultimate goal is to create a metaverse environment that is larger than the physical world and will continue to develop in the foreseeable future.
VIDEO GAMES
minnesotamonthly.com

The Real NFT Question: Can Data Be Art?

Ever eager to track the shifting sands of contemporary culture reflected in our language, Collins Dictionary recently bestowed 2021 word-of-the-year status on “NFT.” While awareness of the non-fungible token concept has been on the rise, many of us are still hard-pressed to describe what they actually are. Essentially,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TrendHunter.com

NFT-Based Dating Apps

The 'Lonely Ape Dating Club' (LADC) is a new dating application exclusively for NFT owners and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. This application currently requires the possession of a 'Bored Ape Yacht Club' NFT in order to register an account, but it will open up to more NFTs in the future. The LADC...
CELL PHONES
Guitar World Magazine

Two Notes Audio Engineering joins forces with amp guru Dave Friedman for new virtual cab collection

The guitar cab emulation experts at Two Notes Audio Engineering have joined forces with guitar amp guru Dave Friedman for a new collection of virtual cabs. The Friedman collection consists of five cabs, each captured (at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles) from 4x12” cabinets outfitted with Celestion drivers. These are the Friedman Vintage 412 Black, Vintage 412 G12, 412 Green, 412 Vint and 412 Vint 6402.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

'Euphoria' Head Makeup Artist Donni Davy Launches Beauty Brand

Euphoria fans, rejoice: Supported by A24, the hit HBO Max series’ head makeup artist Donni Davy will enter the beauty space with her own makeup brand, Half Magic. Although Half Magic will launch with items inspired by the show’s popular glam, Donni reveals that it isn’t entirely a Euphoria line. “The makeup transcends the show. In its own way, it became its own entity. We want to go with that and not just be an accessory to the show, because at some point the show’s gonna be over,” she tells Allure.
MAKEUP
MarketRealist

Danny Casale’s NFT Collection Sold for $3.6 Million in 3 Minutes

Danny Casale, also known as "Coolman Coffeedan," watched his net worth climb into the millions after selling out his Coolman’s Universe NFT collection in 2021. Oddly enough, he didn’t start out as a professional artist and he didn't attend Rhode Island School of Design—a prestigious college with the best fine arts school. So, how did Danny Casale manage to create a collection of digital art that would change the course of his life?
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

Sustainable Shoe Label Inooknit Rewrites Minimalism With Its "Desert" Collection

Inooknit depicts seasonless fashion with the launch of “The Desert” collection, which dons a minimalistic outlook with inspiration from the wilderness. Flats in the range emulate the Mary Jane silhouette, a cult favorite donning classic shoelaces and buttery insoles. The Flats Zigzag is offered in black and earth tones, crafted with mountain form grain. Elsewhere, the Honey Ginger Tea Flats are enveloped in rib-knit grain, ideal for completing stylish looks for the winter. Its V-shape upper allows for more freedom in terms of style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

An Artist Placed a $11.7 Million Gold Cube in Central Park—and Gave It a Security Detail

This morning, joggers in New York’s Central Park may have come across a curious, rather illustrious sight. A cube composed of 186 kilograms of pure 24-karat gold, conceived by the German artist Niclas Castello who has billed it as a conceptual “socle du monde” (base of the world) sculpture for our time, was wheeled out to the Naumburg Bandshell this morning at around 5 a.m.  Although the work is not for sale, according to the artist’s team, based on the current price of gold at $1,788 per ounce, its material worth is around $11.7 million. Flanked by a heavy security detail, the 410-pound...
DESIGN
ARTnews

Man Ray Work Could Become Most Expensive Photograph Ever Sold at Auction in ‘Unprecedented’ Sale

This May, Man Ray’s Le Violon d’Ingres (1924), a famed photograph of a nude woman’s back that’s overlaid with a violin’s f-holes, is headed to auction, where it is expected to fetch between $5 million and $7 million. If it does sell for within that range, it will become the most expensive photograph ever sold at auction. This print of the iconic Man Ray photograph, which depicts his muse Kiki de Montparnasse, is a rare one in that it is considered an original photographic copy. It was made around the time its corresponding negative was first produced, making it valuable in...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Maine’s Portland Museum of Art Plans Expansion, Looted Buddha Statue Returned to India, and More: Morning Links for February 14, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARTIST CARMEN HERRERA, whose carefully honed geometric paintings achieved wide renown late in life, died on Saturday at the age of 106, Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews. Born in Cuba in 1905, Herrera lived in postwar Paris with her husband, the late Jesse Loewenthal, and exhibited her abstractions at the Salon des Réalités Nouvelles. They settled in New York in 1954, and she worked in relative obscurity until about 20 years ago, when a critically praised gallery show boosted her profile. The Whitney Museum surveyed her work in 2016. In the fall, Lisson Gallery will inaugurate an L.A. branch with a show...
MUSEUMS
Robb Report

This 500-Year-Old Boticelli Painting of Jesus Just Sold for $45.4 Million

On Thursday morning in New York, during an old masters auction, Sotheby’s sold Sandro Botticelli’s Man of Sorrows (ca. 1500) for $45.5 million, making it the second most expensive work by the Italian Renaissance painter ever to be sold at auction. After a total of three phone bidders entered the race to compete for the painting, two final bidders represented by Sotheby’s senior Old Master specialists Liz Lobkowicz and Christopher Apostle competed in a slow burn for the painting, bringing the hammer price up to $39.3 million. Secured with an irrevocable bid, the piece hammered just under its expectation of $40 million. The price for...
RELIGION

