After School Soccer Session 2 - Island lake

LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) high school students recently gathered on a Capital Clubhouse ice rink to face off. There was no ice, no sticks or pucks. Instead, the floor space was converted into three 60-feet-long courts for the 2022 Interscholastic Unified Sports Indoor Bocce District 8 Tournament. Athletes and partners took turns studying the courts, planning their next move. Then, gently and exhibiting intense concentration, they rolled a ball underhand on the court in hopes of getting closer to the pallino (a smaller ball acting as a target) than their opponents.
