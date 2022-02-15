After School Soccer Session 2 - Island lake

Rye Girls Varsity Cheerleading placed third in the County Center competition on Saturday. “This is the teams first year of competing and they already managed to make a name for themselves in the competitive cheer world,” said Rye Girls Varsity Cheerleading Coach Melissa Marsden. “We are so incredibly proud of them for this major accomplishment and are looking forward to competing at the Section One Championship competition next Saturday at Mahopac high school.”

RYE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO