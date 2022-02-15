ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Tops 2.04% as Geopolitical Tensions Cool, Producer Prices Surge

By Maggie Fitzgerald, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Treasury yields moved higher on Tuesday, swiftly reversing losses after the Russian Defense Ministry said it had begun returning some troops to their bases. The announcement raised hopes of de-escalating geopolitical tensions near the Ukrainian border after days of warnings of an imminent Russian invasion. The yield on...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Related
capitalspectator.com

10-Year Treasury Yield ‘Fair Value’ Estimate: 17 February 2022

After flirting with an upside breakout for months, the US 10-year Treasury yield moved decisively to the upside in recent weeks and broke through a level that appeared to be a ceiling for much of the previous year. Driving the benchmark yield higher: a combination of elevated inflation that remains...
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Digest Fed Update and Monitor Russia-Ukraine Crisis

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday morning, as investors digested the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes and monitored developments on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note gave up 5 basis points, falling to 1.996% at 8:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 5 basis points lower to 2.31%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
FOREIGN POLICY
WPXI Pittsburgh

US stocks move broadly lower as Ukraine tensions persist

Technology companies led a broad slide for stocks on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday, as renewed fear that Russia would invade Ukraine put global financial markets on edge. The S&P 500 fell 2% as of 3:09 p.m. Eastern, on pace for its first loss in three days. The Dow...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stocks stumble as Ukraine tensions worsen, investors seek safety in bonds

LONDON (Reuters) - Stocks fell on Thursday as investors took fright after Russian-backed separatists accused Ukraine government forces of opening fire, while traders sought safety in government bonds and oil clawed back some of its heavy early losses. The Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces of opening fire...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Cox
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#European Union#U S Treasury#Ukrainian#Russian#St Louis Fed#Cnbc#Eu#Nato#The Labor Department#Dow Jones
kfgo.com

High gas prices driven by demand, geopolitical tensions

FARGO (KFGO) – If you’re wondering about the reasons behind the jump in gasoline prices at the pump, you’re not alone. The current average pump price in Fargo is $3.36 a gallon. North Dakota’s average is $3.38 a gallon. AAA spokesman Gene LaDoucer tracks the numbers...
FARGO, ND
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as geopolitical tensions climb

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against greenback * Loonie trades in range of 1.2681 to 1.2734 * Price of U.S. oil falls 2.4% * Canadian bond yields ease across curve TORONTO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell and rising tensions over Ukraine bolstered demand for safe-haven assets, including the greenback. Equity markets globally lost ground and the U.S. dollar was set to break a two-day losing steak after Russian-backed separatists accused Ukraine government forces of opening fire. It followed optimism at the start of the week that a diplomatic solution would be found to prevent a potential attack by Russia on Ukraine. Oil prices fell as talks to resurrect a nuclear deal with Iran entered their final stages. U.S. crude prices were down 2.4% at $91.45 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar weakened 0.1% to 1.2696 per greenback, or 78.76 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2681 to 1.2734. Domestic data showed that foreign investors bought a net C$37.56 billion in Canadian securities in December, led by new shares resulting from cross-border mergers and acquisitions. Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 2.7 basis points to 1.932%, after touching on Wednesday its highest intraday level in three years at 1.995%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)
WORLD
MarketWatch

Dow books biggest drop since November as stocks end sharply lower on renewed Ukraine fears

U.S. stock benchmarks closed sharply lower Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping more than 600 points, amid renewed worries that Russia may soon invade Ukraine. The Dow ended about 1.8% lower, while the S&P 500 dropped about 2.1% and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite slid around 2.9%, according to preliminary FactSet data. President Joe Biden told reporters Thursday morning that a Russian invasion could happen in the next "several days." Nearly all of the S&P 500's 11 sectors finished lower in Thursday's slump, with losses led by information technology, preliminary FactSet data show. The Dow's 1.8% slide was its largest daily drop since Nov. 30, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
Reuters

Banking, oil stocks drag FTSE 100 lower as Ukraine tensions weigh

Feb 17 (Reuters) - UK shares fell on Thursday following reports of Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels trading fire, while weakness in financials and energy stocks further dented sentiment. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) declined 0.9%, extending losses from Wednesday, after data showed consumer prices rose at the fastest annual...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Russia
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip on heightening Ukraine tensions

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slid on Thursday after reports of clashes in eastern Ukraine kept investors on edge, while weekly jobless claims data was awaited for clues on a labor market recovery.
STOCKS
Reuters

Emerging markets better equipped to deal with Fed rate hike cycle - S&P

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Financing conditions have tightened for emerging markets both domestically and externally but they are better prepared to handle the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary tightening policy cycle, ratings agency S&P Global Ratings said. Emerging markets financing conditions are on a tightening streak with countries outside...
MARKETS
Reuters

BoE rate hike bets lift sterling as Ukraine jitters damp risk appeal

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Sterling strengthened against the euro and the dollar on Thursday, as expectations of a rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) continued to support the pound, while market was jittery about the threat of Russia invading Ukraine. Against the single currency, sterling rose 0.3%...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Asian markets gain as Ukraine tensions ease, oil prices dip

TOKYO — Asian shares rose Wednesday, buoyed by hopes for a diplomatic solution instead of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. But analysts warned the tensions were far from completely resolved, and the situation remains volatile. “In short, provided we get a further pause in geopolitics, we might be able...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Asian markets mixed after Fed inflation comments; oil prices fall

BEIJING — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Federal Reserve policymakers indicated they are leaning toward more decisive action on inflation but set no firm targets. Oil prices, which have been volatile due to anxiety over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, fell by nearly $2 per barrel.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy