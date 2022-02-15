These Are the Counties in the Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Texarkana metropolitan area, which covers parts of Texas and Arkansas, a total of 30,754 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,498 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Texarkana has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Texarkana metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Little River County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,131 infections in Little River County, or 25,215 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Little River County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Texarkana area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 685 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Little River County, compared to 415 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Texarkana metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

