These Are the Counties in the Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Huntington-Ashland metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, a total of 99,349 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,733 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Huntington-Ashland is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Huntington metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Boyd County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,063 infections in Boyd County, or 31,322 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Boyd County than they are across all of the Huntington area, however. There have been a total of 318 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Boyd County, in line with 314 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Huntington-Ashland metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

