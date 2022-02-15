ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

These Are the Counties in the Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEiDAve00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Huntington-Ashland metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, a total of 99,349 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,733 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Huntington-Ashland is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Huntington metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Boyd County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,063 infections in Boyd County, or 31,322 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Boyd County than they are across all of the Huntington area, however. There have been a total of 318 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Boyd County, in line with 314 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Huntington-Ashland metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Boyd County, KY 31,322 15,063 318 153
2 Greenup County, KY 31,299 11,194 319 114
3 Lawrence County, OH 28,036 16,996 343 208
4 Putnam County, WV 27,688 15,686 275 156
5 Cabell County, WV 27,313 26,034 346 330
6 Lincoln County, WV 24,139 5,088 299 63
7 Wayne County, WV 22,816 9,288 246 100

