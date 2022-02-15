These Are the Counties in the Albany, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Albany metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 33,182 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,673 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Albany has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Albany metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lee County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,066 infections in Lee County, or 24,077 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Lee County than they are across all of the Albany area, however. There have been a total of 317 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lee County, compared to 477 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albany metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).