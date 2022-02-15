ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEiD8FR00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 346,049 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,263 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Oklahoma City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Oklahoma City metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, McClain County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,297 infections in McClain County, or 29,241 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does McClain County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Oklahoma City area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 303 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in McClain County, compared to 275 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Oklahoma City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 McClain County, OK 29,241 11,297 303 117
2 Cleveland County, OK 27,779 76,873 254 702
3 Canadian County, OK 27,751 37,939 253 346
4 Grady County, OK 24,420 13,366 402 220
5 Oklahoma County,, OK 24,122 188,647 271 2,117
6 Logan County, OK 22,541 10,379 311 143
7 Lincoln County, OK 21,656 7,548 344 120

