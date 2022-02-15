ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

These Are the Counties in the Abilene, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEiD7Mi00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Abilene metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 36,762 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,624 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Abilene has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Abilene metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jones County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,377 infections in Jones County, or 22,005 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Jones County than they are across all of the Abilene area, however. There have been a total of 432 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jones County, compared to 483 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Abilene metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Jones County, TX 22,005 4,377 432 86
2 Taylor County, TX 21,752 29,659 490 668
3 Callahan County, TX 19,797 2,726 487 67

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Americans Are Abandoning

The vast majority of cities and urban centers reported throughout 2020 negative net migration — more people moved out than moved in. But even ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of American cities were shrinking as thousands of residents moved away. People move for a variety of reasons — retirement, new job opportunities, starting a […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Parishes in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 114,232 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,883 reported infections for every 100,000 […]
SHREVEPORT, LA
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst States for Black Americans

The May 2020 murder of George Floyd brought the U.S. into an era of racial reckoning. The tragedy, in which an unarmed Black man was killed in broad daylight by a white police officer, sparked global outrage and in the U.S., put racial inequity at the center of the national conversation. From slavery to the […]
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

101K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy