These Are the Counties in the Abilene, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Abilene metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 36,762 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,624 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Abilene has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Abilene metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jones County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,377 infections in Jones County, or 22,005 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Jones County than they are across all of the Abilene area, however. There have been a total of 432 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jones County, compared to 483 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Abilene metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

