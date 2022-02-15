These Are the Counties in the Warner Robins, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Warner Robins metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 46,525 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,494 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Warner Robins , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Warner Robins metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Houston County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 38,421 infections in Houston County, or 25,330 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Houston County than they are across all of the Warner Robins area, however. There have been a total of 297 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Houston County, compared to 336 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Warner Robins metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).