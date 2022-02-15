These Are the Counties in the Warner Robins, GA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Warner Robins metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 46,525 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,494 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Warner Robins , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Warner Robins metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Houston County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 38,421 infections in Houston County, or 25,330 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Houston County than they are across all of the Warner Robins area, however. There have been a total of 297 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Houston County, compared to 336 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Warner Robins metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.
These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Houston County, GA
|25,330
|38,421
|297
|450
|2
|Peach County, GA
|22,172
|5,979
|441
|119
|3
|Pulaski County, GA
|18,814
|2,125
|611
|69
Comments / 0