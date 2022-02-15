ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

These Are the Counties in the Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEiD3po00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Winston-Salem metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 162,149 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,501 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Winston-Salem , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Winston metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Yadkin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,305 infections in Yadkin County, or 27,360 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Yadkin County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Winston area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 268 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Yadkin County, compared to 215 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winston-Salem metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Yadkin County, NC 27,360 10,305 268 101
2 Davie County, NC 25,315 10,630 195 82
3 Davidson County, NC 25,288 41,640 227 373
4 Forsyth County, NC 23,948 88,983 194 719
5 Stokes County, NC 23,072 10,591 322 148

