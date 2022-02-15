ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Toledo, OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEiD2x500 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Toledo metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 138,206 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,858 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Though there is little variance in the per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Toledo, there are parts of the metro area where the virus is slightly more common.

The broader Toledo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Fulton County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,159 infections in Fulton County, or 24,014 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Fulton County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Toledo area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 390 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Fulton County, compared to 293 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Toledo metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Fulton County, OH 24,014 10,159 390 165
2 Wood County, OH 23,630 30,704 249 324
3 Lucas County, OH 22,513 97,343 297 1,283

