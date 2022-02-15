ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

These Are the Counties in the Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEiD14M00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Weirton-Steubenville metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 25,595 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,447 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Weirton-Steubenville has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Weirton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hancock County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,484 infections in Hancock County, or 21,846 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Hancock County than they are across all of the Weirton area, however. There have been a total of 438 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hancock County, in line with 430 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Weirton-Steubenville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hancock County, WV 21,846 6,484 438 130
2 Jefferson County, OH 21,481 14,368 428 286
3 Brooke County, WV 20,828 4,743 426 97

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 325,822 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Americans Are Abandoning

The vast majority of cities and urban centers reported throughout 2020 negative net migration — more people moved out than moved in. But even ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of American cities were shrinking as thousands of residents moved away. People move for a variety of reasons — retirement, new job opportunities, starting a […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weirton, WV
Hancock County, WV
Government
County
Hancock County, WV
Weirton, WV
Government
Hancock County, WV
Health
Weirton, WV
Health
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Ohio

As the omicron variant continues to spread, the national vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 23,830,000 Americans — or 9.6% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not […]
OHIO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Counties to Live In

Compared to the rest of the world, the United States has a relatively high standard of living. However, in a country home to over 328 million people spanning nearly 3.8 million square miles, there are outliers — places where quality of life has been eroded by any number of economic and historical forces.  While there […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas
WTRF- 7News

Where are people in West Virginia moving to most?

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans […]
ECONOMY
abc27.com

Pennsylvania among 17 states linked to listeria outbreaks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently investigating two separate listeria outbreaks linked to prepackaged salads. In December, the national public agency announced Fresh Express recalled several brands of its packaged salad products, including:. Fresh Express. Bowl & Basket. Giant Eagle. Little Salad Bar. Marketside. O Organics.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 884,477 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 270 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Pennsylvania, deaths attributable to the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Drunkest Cities

Each day, at dinner tables and social functions across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections. The current wave has been triggered, primarily, by the omicron variant, which currently accounts for the vast majority of new cases in the U.S. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes during […]
INDIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst States for Black Americans

The May 2020 murder of George Floyd brought the U.S. into an era of racial reckoning. The tragedy, in which an unarmed Black man was killed in broad daylight by a white police officer, sparked global outrage and in the U.S., put racial inequity at the center of the national conversation. From slavery to the […]
SOCIETY
TODAY.com

These are the states with the highest and lowest life expectancy

If you want to live a long life, good genes combined with a healthy lifestyle are the key to longevity. It also helps if you can reside in Hawaii. The Aloha State, along with California, topped the list ranking U.S. states according to life expectancy at birth, with residents there expected to make it to almost 81, according to a National Center for Health Statistics report released last week.
HAWAII STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Ranks Near Top of Best States for Marriage

Listen as Max & Amy discuss the results of a new Point2Homes survey that ranks the Top 10 States with the Highest Marriage Scores. The scores are based on a state's share of married people, share of divorced or separated couples, the number of weddings per 1,000 people, and marriage duration. Iowa's average marriage length is 21.5 years, and a combination of scores, as explained in a StudyFinds.org article, reveals Iowa is #2 on the list!
IOWA STATE
Y-105FM

Confirmed: Minnesota One of Top 10 Smartest States in U.S.

It's not much of a surprise to us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but Minnesota has just been ranked as one of the smartest states in the country. Here in Minnesota, we're used to being rated near the top of much different quality of life categories, right? We have great communities, access to world-class healthcare and top-notch schools.
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

101K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy