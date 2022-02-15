ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

These Are the Counties in the Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEiD0Bd00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Sioux City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, a total of 44,675 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,486 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Sioux City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Sioux City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dakota County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,466 infections in Dakota County, or 31,826 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Dakota County than they are across all of the Sioux City area, however. There have been a total of 325 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dakota County, in line with 313 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sioux City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Nebraska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dakota County, NE 31,826 6,466 325 66
2 Woodbury County, IA 27,561 28,222 303 310
3 Plymouth County, IA 24,881 6,230 379 95
4 Union County, SD 21,208 2,641 377 47
5 Dixon County, NE 19,422 1,116 174 10

