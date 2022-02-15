These Are the Counties in the Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Sioux City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, a total of 44,675 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,486 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Sioux City is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Sioux City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dakota County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,466 infections in Dakota County, or 31,826 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Dakota County than they are across all of the Sioux City area, however. There have been a total of 325 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dakota County, in line with 313 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sioux City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

