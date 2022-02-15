ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WI

These Are the Counties in the Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEiCzgO00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Duluth metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 63,390 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,719 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Duluth , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Duluth metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Douglas County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,061 infections in Douglas County, or 25,485 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Douglas County than they are across all of the Duluth area, however. There have been a total of 166 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Douglas County, compared to 235 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Duluth metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Douglas County, WI 25,485 11,061 166 72
2 Carlton County, MN 23,441 8,331 245 87
3 St. Louis County, MN 21,990 43,998 248 497

