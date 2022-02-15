These Are the Counties in the Montgomery, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.
In the Montgomery metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 93,817 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,112 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Montgomery is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Montgomery metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Elmore County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 22,591 infections in Elmore County, or 27,817 for every 100,000 people.
A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Elmore County than they are across all of the Montgomery area, however. There have been a total of 388 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Elmore County, in line with 370 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Montgomery metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.
These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Elmore County, AL
|27,817
|22,591
|388
|315
|2
|Autauga County, AL
|27,393
|15,121
|313
|173
|3
|Lowndes County, AL
|25,176
|2,577
|674
|69
|4
|Montgomery County, AL
|23,587
|53,528
|364
|827
Comments / 0