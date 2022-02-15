ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Montgomery, AL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEiCynf00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Montgomery metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 93,817 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,112 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Montgomery is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Montgomery metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Elmore County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 22,591 infections in Elmore County, or 27,817 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in Elmore County than they are across all of the Montgomery area, however. There have been a total of 388 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Elmore County, in line with 370 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Montgomery metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Elmore County, AL 27,817 22,591 388 315
2 Autauga County, AL 27,393 15,121 313 173
3 Lowndes County, AL 25,176 2,577 674 69
4 Montgomery County, AL 23,587 53,528 364 827

