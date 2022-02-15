ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEiCxuw00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Pine Bluff metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 25,205 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,294 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Pine Bluff is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Pine Bluff metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Lincoln County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,820 infections in Lincoln County, or 35,195 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Lincoln County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Pine Bluff area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 438 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Lincoln County, compared to 369 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Pine Bluff metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Lincoln County, AR 35,195 4,820 438 60
2 Cleveland County, AR 26,793 2,204 401 33
3 Jefferson County, AR 25,816 18,181 352 248

