ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

These Are the Counties in the Jacksonville, FL Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEiCw2D00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Jacksonville metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 385,219 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,110 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Jacksonville is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Jacksonville metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Baker County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,291 infections in Baker County, or 29,840 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Baker County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Jacksonville area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 464 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Baker County, compared to 316 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jacksonville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Baker County, FL 29,840 8,291 464 129
2 Nassau County, FL 26,465 21,325 323 260
3 Duval County, FL 26,447 244,427 328 3,033
4 St. Johns County, FL 25,530 60,125 211 498
5 Clay County, FL 24,628 51,051 360 747

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Americans Are Abandoning

The vast majority of cities and urban centers reported throughout 2020 negative net migration — more people moved out than moved in. But even ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of American cities were shrinking as thousands of residents moved away. People move for a variety of reasons — retirement, new job opportunities, starting a […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Parishes in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow every day. In the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 114,232 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,883 reported infections for every 100,000 […]
SHREVEPORT, LA
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst States for Black Americans

The May 2020 murder of George Floyd brought the U.S. into an era of racial reckoning. The tragedy, in which an unarmed Black man was killed in broad daylight by a white police officer, sparked global outrage and in the U.S., put racial inequity at the center of the national conversation. From slavery to the […]
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

101K+
Followers
56K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy