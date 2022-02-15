ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

These Are the Counties in the Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0eEiCmSB00 There have been 76,649,700 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date -- and that number continues to grow every day.

In the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 61,554 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,941 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,428 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Cedar Rapids , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Cedar Rapids metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Jones County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,335 infections in Jones County, or 25,938 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Jones County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Cedar Rapids area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 335 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Jones County, compared to 253 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cedar Rapids metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Jones County, IA 25,938 5,335 335 69
2 Benton County, IA 22,930 5,876 277 71
3 Linn County, IA 22,665 50,343 242 538

