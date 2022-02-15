Guild Mortgage Supporting CCA JoyMakers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a campaign to raise awareness about a rare cancer that’s often misdiagnosed. The symptoms include fatigue and anxiety. Saturday is World CCA Day, aimed at shining a light on the rare cancer and finding better ways to diagnose and treat it. The green flamingos are designed to catch your attention for a rare bile duct cancer called cholangiocarcinoma, or CCA. Like the poster says, “What the flock is it?” “It used to be a cancer of men mostly over 65 but now it’s being seen more and more in young women. And it’s also being seen in 9/11 responders...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO