ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Guild Mortgage Supporting CCA JoyMakers

By AFL
KATU.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAll February, Children’s Cancer Association is teaming up with friends like Guild Mortgage...

katu.com

Comments / 0

Related
shawneemissionpost.com

Your Mortgage: Fountain Mortgage gives back

Every home loan Fountain Mortgage facilitates also helps build a better local community. The Fountain Mortgage Gives Back program donates a portion of all profits to a non-profit of each buyer’s choosing, and that money goes a long way in helping do some good! Check out the impact your donation makes at Fountain Mortgage’s non-profit of the quarter, Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cca#Charity#Joymakers
News Enterprise

Art Guild recognizes artists of the month

Central Kentucky Art Guild members, Anna Miserendino and Paula Haynes, recently were recognized as Artist of the Month. Anna was voted for December for her acrylic painting. Paula Haynes was Artist of the Month for January for her mixed media painting titled “Joy of. the Dance.”
THEATER & DANCE
Sonoma Index Tribune

Jewelry exhibit at Arts Guild of Sonoma

The Arts Guild of Sonoma’s latest exhibit showcases locally made jewelry. “The Art of Jewelry” runs through March 28 and features jewelry works and works in other mediums by such member artists as Peggy Francis, Martin Munson, Norm Worth, Christine Gonzalves, Susan Heeringa-Pieper, Nancy Martin, Kent Parker, Julia Pozsgai, Lyn Swan, BJ Beck, Katerina Capetanos, Irene Ehret, Zaza Fetterly, Paul Ford, Howard Hardie, Kirk Hinshaw, Gayle Manfre, Margery Mayer, Pat Meier-Johnson and Sig Rundstrom.
SONOMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KATU.com

Lose Inches with UltraSlim at Carulli Medical and Aesthetics

It's a place that says you'll lose two inches on your first treatment or it's free. Tammy Hernandez met with Nicholas Carulli, MD, at Carulli Medical and Aesthetics, to learn more about UltraSlim. Special Offer: Get 20% off one area or get 2 areas for the price of one. You’ll...
LIFESTYLE
KATU.com

Fun and Easy Heart Art

Professional Artist Elida Field joined us to help get us in the Valentine’s spirit with a fun and easy art project. If you’d like a chance to win the heart art Elida made on the show, visit Elida's website elidaart.com. Heart Art. February is all about hearts. It’s...
VISUAL ART
KATU.com

"Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff" Author & Downsizing Expert Matt Paxton

Are you dealing with a lifetime of possessions and clutter? Renowned downsizing expert Matt Paxton, author of the new book "Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff", joined us to talk about the third season of his Emmy-nominated public television series "Legacy List with Matt Paxton", what he learned from his 13 seasons on "Hoarders", and ways we can all live with less.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KATU.com

Black-owned businesses innovate in Portland during hard times

PORTLAND, Ore. — As business owners leave Portland for the suburbs, other small business owners are staying put, and they’re thriving. Black and minority-owned businesses are finding ways to succeed during a pandemic, racial unrest, and financial turmoil. Like Sugar Street, owned by Justine Flaherty and Kenric Craver.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Elmer's Restaurants Supporting CCA Joymakers

All February, Children’s Cancer Association is teaming up with friends like Elmer’s Restaurants to create joy for seriously ill kids and teens who need more than medicine to heal. Jill Ramos, Elmer’s Restaurants vice president joined us, along with Children’s Cancer Association's Haley Ellison, to share more.
RESTAURANTS
KATU.com

Elmer's Restaurants Supporting CCA Joymakers

All February, Children’s Cancer Association is teaming up with friends like Elmer’s Restaurants to create joy for seriously ill kids and teens who need more than medicine to heal. Jill Ramos, Elmer’s Restaurants vice president joined us, along with Children’s Cancer Association senior vice president of revenue and development Jenny O’Bryan, to share more.
RESTAURANTS
CBS Philly

World CCA Day Raising Awareness About Rare, Often Misdiagnosed Cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a campaign to raise awareness about a rare cancer that’s often misdiagnosed. The symptoms include fatigue and anxiety. Saturday is World CCA Day, aimed at shining a light on the rare cancer and finding better ways to diagnose and treat it. The green flamingos are designed to catch your attention for a rare bile duct cancer called cholangiocarcinoma, or CCA. Like the poster says, “What the flock is it?” “It used to be a cancer of men mostly over 65 but now it’s being seen more and more in young women. And it’s also being seen in 9/11 responders...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy