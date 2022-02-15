Guild Mortgage Supporting CCA JoyMakers

The Arts Guild of Sonoma’s latest exhibit showcases locally made jewelry. “The Art of Jewelry” runs through March 28 and features jewelry works and works in other mediums by such member artists as Peggy Francis, Martin Munson, Norm Worth, Christine Gonzalves, Susan Heeringa-Pieper, Nancy Martin, Kent Parker, Julia Pozsgai, Lyn Swan, BJ Beck, Katerina Capetanos, Irene Ehret, Zaza Fetterly, Paul Ford, Howard Hardie, Kirk Hinshaw, Gayle Manfre, Margery Mayer, Pat Meier-Johnson and Sig Rundstrom.
