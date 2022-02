Newly announced 10th District congressional candidate Vernon Jones was among the speakers at a weekend rally that drew hundreds of people opposed to plans for a Rivian auto manufacturing plant. The multi-million dollar facility, slated for construction in Morgan and Walton counties, is expected to create more than 75 hundred jobs in the Rutledge area. While he did not explicitly call for Rivian to build elsewhere--as did most in the crowd--Jones did criticize what he says was and is a lack of transparency in the process.

