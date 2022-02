The High Point Panthers and the Longwood Lancers are set to square off in a Big South matchup at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Willett Hall. Longwood is 18-6 overall and 13-1 at home, while the Panthers are 11-14 overall and 2-8 on the road. These teams were originally scheduled to meet on Jan. 8, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO