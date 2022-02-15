Couples Renew Their Vows At Van Gogh Exhibit On North Side

Man in Black Long-sleeved Shirt and Woman in Black DressJasmine Carter. "My boyfriend and I have been together a little over 8 years and we have been talking about marriage for the past year. It was never a rush for either of us, however, recently I have felt like we needed to make the step. I casually brought the topic up during dinner last week and my boyfriend became defensive. He is rarely hot-headed and never really raises his voice, but this night in particular was so much different. He began screaming about me not being happy or satisfied with anything he does and accused me of trying to change him. Me being the type to avoid altercations at all cost, I quickly changed the subject and called it a night. He nor I have talked about the incident and I am kind of nervous to bring it up. Neither of us has ever said we didn't want marriage or was against it, and I don't get where his anger stemmed from so I admit my feelings are hurt. Am I not good enough to be a wife? How should I handle this situation or is it even worth handling? We have had a good 8 years and I don't want to ruin it because I'm overreacting or making a bigger deal out of something minor." -Rosalie.

