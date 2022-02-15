Readers Rendezvous Book Club

If 2020 was a time to read science fiction about population-decimating viruses and explanatory books about systemic racism, this year, for many people, was about finding solace in the written word. When we published our special section on the year's best books, we asked readers to weigh in, both on the books they most cherished in 2021, and on how their reading habits changed. Here are some of the takeaways. (This reader feedback is an informal survey and is not representative of readers overall.)

14 DAYS AGO