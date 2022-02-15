ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, IA

Readers Rendezvous Book Club

 17 hours ago

Get a jump start on your 2022 reading goal with our new adult book club! This book...

Laredo Morning Times

Book World: Readers recommend 2021's best books and explain how their reading habits changed

If 2020 was a time to read science fiction about population-decimating viruses and explanatory books about systemic racism, this year, for many people, was about finding solace in the written word. When we published our special section on the year's best books, we asked readers to weigh in, both on the books they most cherished in 2021, and on how their reading habits changed. Here are some of the takeaways. (This reader feedback is an informal survey and is not representative of readers overall.)
UV Cavalier Daily

A&E Book Club: Three books to read this February

February is the shortest month of the year, especially since 2022 doesn’t get the benefit of a leap day. The brevity of this winter month may pose a challenge to the lofty reading goals of many — made in the New Year’s spirit — as assignments for spring classes pile up. However, a quality book offers much-needed respite from the unrelenting academic grind during what promises to be a cold and dreary month.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
veranda.com

Our January Sip & Read Book Club Pick Is 'Call Us What We Carry'

Welcome to the VERANDA Sip & Read Book Club! Each month, we dive into a book and offer exclusive conversations with the author, along with a perfectly matched cocktail. This month's pick is Amanda Gorman's Call Us What We Carry, a visionary collection of poetry reflecting on our past and giving voice to our future. Get caught up on our past book club selections here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Busy Hands and book club offered at Ashton Library

Ashton residents looking for a chance to get out and mingle might want to check out the Ashton Library’s monthly book club and its weekly Busy Hands club. “We’re just trying to get people to meet each other. It’s fun,” said Cicely Kuehl, Ashton’s adult librarian.
ASHTON, ID
RocketCityMom

RCM Virtual Book Club Reads With the Fire on High

Here at RCM, we love books. We also love any opportunity participate in an awesome book club. So we decided to smoosh the two together and create the virtual Rocket City Mom Book Club! More info about our next title is below, and you can request to join the conversation here. Happy reading!
RECIPES
anaheim.net

Adult Book Club at Central: Atonement

On a hot summer day in1935, thirteen-year-old Briony Tallis witnesses a moment’s flirtation between her older sister, Cecilia, and Robbie Turner, the son of a servant and Cecilia’s childhood friend. But Briony’s incomplete grasp of adult motives—together with her precocious literary gifts—brings about a crime that will change all their lives. As it follows that crime’s repercussions through the chaos and carnage of World War II and into the close of the twentieth century, Atonement engages the reader on every conceivable level, with an ease and authority that mark it as a genuine masterpiece.
ANAHEIM, CA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

My three book clubs: Some books' characters need a makeover

None of the books I read for January’s three book clubs offered a character I could embrace — all of them were a bit self-absorbed. But a can’t-miss plot within “The Plot” kept me engaged in at least one of the selections. Two excellent bonus books, one an author’s debut and the other from an award-winning writer, lifted my month of reading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
vandegriftvoice.com

“Last Night at the Telegraph Club” book review

Red Scare paranoia is rising, and deportation is a threat to everyone around. After Lily’s father is accused of defending and hiding the identity of a communist, his citizenship papers are taken away. Even Chinese Americans like Lily are at risk, leaving her family in a standstill of fear. America in 1954 is not kind to many, but Last Night At The Telegraph Club highlights the individuals who dare to keep dreaming.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
San Francisco Chronicle

Listen: An interstellar book club with Charlie Jane Anders

New to podcasts? Here's how to listen. Science fiction author Charlie Jane Anders sits down outside the Exploratorium to talk about indie bookstores, the importance of mentors and her book "Victories Greater Than Death" — the latest Total SF Book Club title. Anders published three books in 2021, including a collection of short stories ("Even Greater Mistakes") and a book about writing to get through tough times ("Never Say You Can't Survive").
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
davenportlibrary.com

February’s Celebrity Book Club Picks

It’s a new month which means that Jenna Bush Hager and Reese Witherspoon have picked new books for their book clubs! Reminder that if you join our Best Sellers Club, these titles will automatically be put on hold for you. _________________________________. Curious what Black Cake is about? Check out...
newtongov.org

Gory Stories Book Club

Do you love true crime? Bring your lunch and join other true crime aficionados to share our favorite podcasts, documentaries, books, and more! No registration required.
NEWTON, IA
Sonoma Index Tribune

Expert on aging to speak at Readers’ Books

Dr. Mary Flett, author of the three-book series Aging with Finesse, will be at Readers' Books on Wednesday, Feb. 23 to discuss “the challenges of aging in the 21st century,” according to an announcement from the book shop. “Aging happens to the best of us and as the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thethreetomatoes.com

February Books from Our Tomato Readers

Ready to curl up with a good book? Here are three novels from three of our avid Tomato book readers. Just a Girl in a Whirl tells the story of a daughter with a bi-polar mother. Ivory Shoals tells the story of he adventures of a 12-year-old boy who treks across the state in search of his father, a man who doesn’t know he exists. and The Washington Post calls The Kindest Lie “a layered, complex exploration of race and class.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wjhl.com

Seekers Book Club

(WJHL) Lisa Krekelberg, Adult Services Manager at the Johnson City Public Library and Faye Rutledge from Langston Centre tell us about their partnership and the Seekers Book Club. For more information call call 423-434-5785.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elbertcountynews.net

Elbert book club turns page

The Elbert Book Club, a longstanding tradition for the people of the town, has been re-energized after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The club held its most recent meeting on Feb. 3 at South 40 Bar and Grill in downtown Elbert, its second meeting post-pandemic. Four members sat around a large wooden table with a taxidermy elk hovering overhead to discuss two books they’d been assigned to read: “Fire Keeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley and “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
otmj.com

Call to All Readers: O’Neal Library Book Sale Returns This Month

The O’Neal Library will be hosting its annual book sale Feb. 25-27. A preview party of the book sale will be held the day before it opens, which will allow patrons first access to the collection. The collection will include art, coffee table books, first editions and rare titles that the Friends of the O’Neal Library have been organizing all year long.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
merced.ca.us

Gustine Branch Book Club

Come and be a part of our book club for adults. We meet every first Thursday of the month at 11:00 am. For more information call our Gustine Branch Library at 209-854-3013.
MERCED, CA
Parnon

Marshall Libraries Launches New Book Club

Since COVID-19 began, people have been turning to clubs and activities to get them more involved. One such club is the new Book Club here at Marshall that is being created for the Spring Semester by Marshall Libraries and Online Learning. The new Club will be launched on February 2 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. and will be held via Microsoft Teams.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Yankton Daily Press

The Bookworm: Some Great Books For Young Readers Who Love Animals

——— If it has four legs, you're good with it. A tail is always nice, too and, well, let's face it: you're someone who just loves animals — any kind of animal, in fact, so why not look for these great books on wildlife?. When you think...
PETS

