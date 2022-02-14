Fact Check-Photograph of a woman holding a rifle on a bus has been circulating online since at least March 2020

A photograph that appears to show a woman with a rifle in a canvas bag on board public transport has been shared widely on social media, with users falsely claiming that the image was taken in Ukraine in February 2022 amid tensions with Russia. The image is not recent, however, and has been circulating on Reddit since at least March 2020.

A user who shared the photograph on Twitter said: “Life in Ukraine, now.” The tweet had over 6,000 likes at the time of writing (here).

One individual who shared the photograph on Twitter on Feb. 12, called it the “photo of the day” (here).

Another said: “IMAGE recently taken of a girl on a bus in Ukraine. With well manicured nails,chatting [sic] on her mobile while clutching an AK47 awaiting Russian troops)” (here).

A user added in the comments: “Courage we are with you” (here).

Other examples of the image shared online in recent days can be seen (here), (here), (here) (here).

Although Reuters could not find the source of the original photograph, the image is not recent and is unrelated to recent tensions in 2022 between Russia and Ukraine.

A reverse image search reveals that the image has been widely shared on Reddit and meme-sharing blogs since at least 2020.

The photograph has also been repeatedly attributed by online users to various locations, including Belarus and Russia.

It was uploaded to a Reddit forum titled ‘r/ANormalDayInRussia’ on March 30, 2020 (archive.is/6Liz6).

Another user uploaded the photograph to Reddit a day later, on March 31, 2020, with a caption: “Girl in Belarus on a train with a ak [sic]” (archive.is/RKWzm).

Reverse image search also shows that the photograph was uploaded to the image platform Imgur on March 30, 2020, with the caption “Brave girl” (archive.is/FKOCB).

The earliest iteration Reuters could find uploaded to Facebook was on March 31, 2020 (here).

The website ‘Know Your Meme’ which documents memes and internet culture uploaded the photograph to its database in 2021 (archive.is/wip/nNNdT).

Reuters previously addressed a video circulating online purporting to show military build-up on the Ukrainian border, but instead dates to at least March 2020 (here).

VERDICT

Miscaptioned. An image of a woman on a bus holding what appears to be a rifle within a canvas bag was not captured in Ukraine in February 2022. The photograph has been circulating on forums such as Reddit and meme-sharing blogs since at least March 2020 and has previously been attributed to numerous locations by internet users, such as Belarus and Russia.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .