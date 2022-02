Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of 1000-lb Sisters. Things are rarely easy for the Slaton family on 1000-lb Sisters, but if Season 3 taught fans anything, it's that Amy, Tammy, and the rest of the gang are strong enough to handle even the biggest life curveballs. That being said, will there be a Season 4 of 1000-lb Sisters? With the amount of drama and open-ended questions in Season 3, it seems likely.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO