Oscar Isaac says Marvel’s Moon Knight is a chance to do something ‘really f***ing nutty’

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 21 hours ago

Oscar Isaac recently explained why he is excited to portray the titular character in Marvel’s forthcoming Moon Knight series.

In the series, the Star Wars actor plays the role of Marc Spector – a man dealing with dissociative identity disorder who becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.

Now, in a new interview with Empire , Isaac has revealed that his foray into the MCU gave him the opportunity to immerse himself in “handmade films, character studies”, adding that he was “desperate for that feeling”.

The 42-year-old actor said: “It [ Moon Knight ] felt handmade. And it’s the first legitimate Marvel character-study since Iron Man .”

Additionally, Isaac shared, it gave him the chance to “hijack this thing” and do something “really f***ing nutty on a major stage”.

Isaac also said that although the complexity of the character was a big draw for him, the role demanded strenuous physical commitment that took a toll on his body.

He shared: “The technical challenge of embodying these different characters, physically, the way I manifest my body… It required a lot of energy.”

Moon Knight is one of a number of MCU series set to debut on Disney Plus in 2022.

She-Hulk , Ms Marvel , Secret Invasion and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are also currently scheduled to be released before the end of this year.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

