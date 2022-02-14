ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Earnings Preview For Marriott International

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Marriott International MAR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Energy Transfer

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Energy Transfer ET is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Triton International: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Triton International TRTN reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: WESCO International Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) WESCO International WCC reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

North American Earnings Preview

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) North American NOA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarterly Earnings#Share Price#Eps#Marriott International
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Blueprint Medicines

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Blueprint Medicines BPMC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For MagnaChip Semiconductor

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) MagnaChip Semiconductor MX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Eversource Energy

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Eversource Energy ES is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Universal Forest Products's Earnings Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Universal Forest Products UFPI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Class A Common Stock SCU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
CNBC

Burger King parent's earnings top estimates, fueled by digital sales growth

Restaurant Brands International on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations. The company said global digital sales climbed from $6 billion in 2020 to $10 billion in 2021, accounting for 30% of its system-wide sales. Popeyes reported same-store sales declines, while Burger King and Tim Hortons both...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Marriott's stock rallies into record territory after revenue more than doubles to beat expectations

Shares of Marriott International Inc. MAR, +5.76% rallied 3.4% into record territory in premarket trading Tuesday, after the hotel operator reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that more than doubled to beat expectations, as revenue per available room (RevPAR) continued to improve as COVID-19 conditions eased. The company swung to net income of $468 million, or $1.42 a share, from a loss of $164 million, or 50 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.30 from 12 cents to beat the FactSet consensus of $1.00. Revenue grew 104.7% to $4.45 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $4.00 billion, as RevPAR rose 124.5% worldwide and 143.6% in the U.S. and Canada. Compared with pre-pandemic 2019 levels, RevPAR was down 19.0% worldwide, but that's a 40-percentage point improvement from the first quarter of 2021. "Leisure demand continued to shine in the fourth quarter, with slower, yet continued improvement in business transient and group demand," the company stated. The stock, which is on track to open above the Feb. 10 record close of $174.68, has rallied 10.1% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

FirstService Earnings Preview

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) FirstService FSV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
travelweekly.com

Marriott beats Wall Street forecasts with Q4 earnings

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) -- Marriott International reported fourth-quarter net income of $468 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.30 per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TravelPulse

Marriott International Reports $4.45 Billion During Fourth Quarter

Officials from Marriott International announced that revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 topped estimates and reached $4.45 billion. According to Reuters.com, Marriott topped analyst estimates of $3.99 billion for the three-month period ending on December 31, thanks in part to rising vaccination rates around the world and a busy winter holiday travel period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Franklin Electric

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Franklin Electric FELE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-02-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
TravelPulse

Marriott International Announces Leadership Shakeup

Marriott International, Inc. announced J.W. Marriott, Jr. plans to retire as Executive Chairman in May and will not stand for re-election to the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders. After more than 60 years of leadership, David S. Marriott will succeed as Chairman of the Board,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Magna International

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Magna International MGA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-02-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Sell Around $44M Of 5 Stocks

The British economy expanded 6.5% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, following a revised 7% growth in the prior period. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy