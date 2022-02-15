ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New alert system provides details about how AEDs are used at airport

By Linda Dela Cruz
 19 hours ago

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has new alerts that will go off whenever an AED machine door is opened, and when the AED is removed.

hawaiinewsnow.com

New sensors on HNL’s AED units call for help quicker in medical emergencies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New technology at the Honolulu International Airport will alert airport authorities the moment someone grabs an automated external defibrillator. The state is teaming up with a Canadian company to install the sensors. The first alert goes out when the AED cabinet door is opened. A second alert...
HONOLULU, HI
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

