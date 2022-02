Kyle and JD try to figure out where the offense went in the San Jose Sharks’ 3-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. We look at how the Sharks came out unprepared to play and some of the coaching decisions that Bob Boughner made. Then we discuss Brent Burns’s night (9:00), why Ryan Merkley needs to be in the line-up every night (13:00), and where the San Jose Sharks go from here (22:00).

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO