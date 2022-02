The Ole Miss Women’s Basketball team wasn’t able to recover after a hot start from Mississippi State and fell in Starkville 59-70. Earlier this season, Ole Miss dominated the Bulldogs on all accounts at the Pavillion in Oxford. It was the first time the Rebels walked away with a win against their in-state rival since 2014. Ole Miss cruised to a 86-71 win in January and had plans to sweep the series this weekend. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs had other plans. The rivalry was split this season after an offensive showdown from both teams, with Ole Miss shooting 38.6% while the Bulldogs shot 49.1%

OXFORD, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO