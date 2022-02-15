ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US asks Honduras to arrest, extradite ex-President Hernández

By MARLON GONZÁLEZ and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwVDh_0eEi8HFJ00
Honduras Corruption Special Forces Police set up barriers near the house of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, late Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. After years of speculation in Honduras, the United States formally requested the arrest and extradition of Hernández less than three weeks after he left office. (AP Photo/Elmer Martinez) (Elmer Martinez)

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — (AP) — The United States requested the arrest and extradition of former President Juan Orlando Hernández on drug and weapons charges less than three weeks after he left office, a move that follows years of accusations about the Honduran leader's alleged links to drug traffickers.

Honduran security forces surrounded Hernández’s neighborhood Monday night and on Tuesday the Supreme Court of Justice met to choose a judge to handle the extradition request.

Honduran Security Minister Ramón Sabillón, who was fired by Hernández as head of the National Police in 2014, said Tuesday that Hernández had conspired “with cartels to traffic (drugs) and corrupt many public institutions, which led to social deterioration and undermined the application of justice in Honduras.”

He said the main charges Hernández faces in the U.S. were drug trafficking, using weapons for drug trafficking and conspiracy to use weapons in drug trafficking.

U.S. prosecutors in New York had repeatedly implicated Hernández as a co-conspirator during his brother’s 2019 drug trafficking trial, alleging that his political rise was fueled by drug profits.

His brother, Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández was sentenced to life in prison on drug and weapons charges in March 2021. At his sentencing Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Laroche characterized the crimes as “state-sponsored drug trafficking.”

Nicole Navas, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Justice, declined comment late Monday about the U.S. extradition request.

In a video released by Hernández’s legal team, apparently from inside his home, attorney Félix Ávila said that no arrest order had yet been issued.

Hernández released an audio recording via Twitter early Tuesday thanking his supporters. “It is not an easy moment,” he said. “I don't desire it for anyone.”

He said his lawyers had informed the National Police that “I am ready and prepared to cooperate and go voluntarily ... to face this situation and defend myself” if an arrest order is issued.

The identity of the judge chosen to handle the case was not immediately released. However, the court’s president, Rolando Argueta, is known to be close to Hernández, and all 15 Supreme Court justices were selected by Congress in 2016 during Hernández’s first presidential term. They serve seven-year terms, and most come from his National Party.

The U.S. moves were a long-awaited fall for a leader reviled in his home country who enjoyed support from the Trump administration but had been kept at arm’s length by the Biden White House, which has targeted Central America’s endemic corruption as a root cause of migration.

Last year, U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy was one of a dozen senators who supported a bill that sought to isolate Hernández by imposing sanctions on him and prohibiting the export of tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets that Honduran security forces deployed in recent years against protesters.

“Throughout the past eight years of decay, depravity, and impunity, successive U.S. administrations sullied our reputation by treating Hernandez as a friend and partner,” Leahy said in a statement Tuesday. “By making excuse after excuse for a government that had no legitimacy and that functioned as a criminal enterprise, U.S. officials lost sight of what we stand for and that our real partners are the Honduran people.”

Dana Frank, a Honduras expert and professor of history emerita at the University of California, Santa Cruz, said the U.S. wants to look heroic for finally trying to bring Hernández to justice, but that successive administrations going back to President Barack Obama enabled Hernández.

“Hernández was able to wreak havoc with Honduras, with devastating costs, in large part because the U.S. supported him up to the last minute,” Frank said.

Honduran criminal lawyer Marlon Duarte said that the extradition process against Hernández, if it moves ahead, would not last more than three months.

Once an arrest order is issued, Hernández would have to turn himself in or be forcibly taken into custody, he said. At an initial hearing, Hernández would be informed of the charges and he would be held on a military base.

Within two months, another hearing would be held in which the U.S. evidence would be presented and the judge would make a decision on whether he should be extradited.

If the judge rules for extradition, Hernández would have three days to appeal. Then the appellate court — also named by the Supreme Court — would decide within five days whether to confirm the extradition or overturn the judge’s decision. If the judge denies extradition, the U.S. government would have an opportunity to appeal.

Hernández left office Jan. 27 with the swearing in of President Xiomara Castro. The same day, he was sworn in as Honduras’ representative to the Central American Parliament.

One of his lawyers, Hermes Ramírez, told local media his client had immunity as a member of the regional parliament and said government forces were not following proper procedures. He said Hernández was inside the home.

Various contingents of the National Police, including special forces as well as military police, were present around Hernández’s neighborhood Monday night. Barriers at all of the entrances kept out media and even residents.

Members of the security forces entered the area with weapons, wearing balaclavas and with handcuffs dangling from their ballistic vests.

Hernández often pointed to the fact that Honduras began allowing the extradition of its citizens on drug trafficking charges while he was president of the Congress as part of his defense.

But U.S. prosecutors have alleged that he was taking bribes from drug traffickers on the promise of protecting them once he was president.

Hernández took office on Jan. 27, 2014. He used a friendly Supreme Court to overcome Honduras’ constitutional ban on reelection and won a second term in 2017 in elections marred by irregularities.

Around midnight Monday, 56-year-old Jorge Arturo Vega, a supporter of new president Castro’s Liberty and Refoundation party, stood outside a police barricade at Hernández’s neighborhood celebrating.

“This is a party we’ve been waiting a long time for,” Vega said, thinking back over the dozen years since Hernández came up in Congress. “We couldn’t stand this drug trafficker, criminal, killer in the presidential house any longer.”

___

Sherman reported from Mexico City. Associated Press writers Elmer Martínez in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, and Claudia Torrens in New York, contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Former Honduran President Just Got Arrested on Cocaine Trafficking Charges

The former president of Honduras was arrested Tuesday in Tegucigalpa after the U.S. requested his extradition just weeks after he left office. Footage on social media shows Juan Orlando Hernández emerging from a house wearing a National Police armoured vest, as well as a cap and face mask. He is surrounded by police officers, one of whom pats him down as he stands on the doorstep.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US releases new wanted photo for El Chapo’s son

The US state department has released a new image of “El Chapito”, a son of former Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, and again called for his arrest. An updated image was issued by the department last month following reports that it actually showed César Guzmán Salazar, a different son of El Chapo, according to Borderlandbeat.com.While the son who appeared in the press release is not involved in drug trafficking, US authorities said in a press release last month that Joaquín Guzmán-López was wanted for doing so.The state department’s bureau for International narcotics confirmed to The Independent on Tuesday that it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

More than 800 unaccompanied children stopped by border patrol agents for crossing into U.S. from during a recent two-day stretch as new CBP data reveals over 2 million migrants were encountered at the Southern border in all of 2021

More than 800 migrant children were found alone wandering along the United States' southern border during a span of two days, according to data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. U.S. Border Patrol agents last Thursday detained 336 unaccompanied minors, compared with December 30 when 150 children were found...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Orlando Hernández
Person
Xiomara Castro
Person
Patrick Leahy
Laredo Morning Times

Kidnapped US citizen, 14 others rescued in Nuevo Laredo

A U.S. citizen and 14 other kidnapping victims were rescued in Nuevo Laredo, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. On Feb. 8, the Federal Bureau of Investigation contacted the Border Patrol Laredo Foreign Operations Branch concerning information they received about a U.S. citizen woman who had been kidnapped and was being held against her will at a location in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Honduras#Drug Trafficking#Sentencing#Tegucigalpa#Ap#Honduran#The National Police#Twitter
AFP

Colombian charged in Haiti president's killing pleads not guilty in US court

A former Colombian soldier charged in the United States with participating in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise pleaded not guilty Friday, his lawyer in Miami said. Accused by the US courts of having participated in the "conspiracy to kidnap or assassinate" Moise, Mario Palacios "will plead not guilty," said lawyer Alfredo Izaguirre as he left the Miami courthouse where the case is being tried. Moise was shot dead on the night of July 6 to 7, 2021 in his private residence in Port-au-Prince. A hit squad of Colombian mercenaries is suspected of having carried out the slaying. Mario Palacios is accused of being one of five armed men who entered the room where the late president was killed.
MIAMI, FL
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona CBP arrest Mexican national carrying $85K worth of fentanyl pills

PHOENIX - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in Arizona arrested a Mexican national for allegedly smuggling $85,000 worth of fentanyl pills. Agents arrested the suspect at a checkpoint near the Arizona-Mexico border, according to John R. Modlin, Chief Patrol Agent of CBP’s Tucson Sector. Modlin said the suspect...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Mexico City
BBC

Family who died in freezing cold by US-Canada border identified

Canadian authorities believe the deaths of four Indian nationals found steps away from the Canada-US border are connected to a human smuggling scheme. Jagdish Patel, 39, Vaishailben Patel, 37, and their children Vihangi, 11, and Dharkmik, 3, died from exposure due to the frigid cold in Manitoba, Canada. Temperatures dropped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Justin Trudeau says military intervention to stop trucker protest over vaccine mandates ‘not in the cards’

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said that he has no plan to send the military to assist the police in Ottawa in the “Freedom Convoy” protest.Police had previously said that Canada’s military may be needed to clear the anti-vaccine mandate protest, which has paralysed the capital for almost a week. Mr Trudeau said on Thursday during a press briefing that introducing the armed forces is “not in the cards right now.”Police Chief Peter Sloly said local law enforcement is overstretched and the city has considered various options to disband the protesters who have occupied city streets for six days in...
ADVOCACY
Washington Examiner

Where do all of the illegal immigrants go?

Over 2 million migrants were arrested while illegally crossing the southern border in 2021, and another 2 million are expected in 2022. About half of these migrants are turned back to Mexico under the authority of Title 42, which allows migrants to be turned away for public health reasons. But President Joe Biden let the other half in, often with little more than a piece of paper saying when they should show up in immigration court to pursue a claim for asylum.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Biden administration begins deporting Venezuelans to Colombia without the chance to seek asylum

The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
IMMIGRATION
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
120K+
Followers
89K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy