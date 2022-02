In the last two weeks we have seen another clear example of how the Cancel Culture suppresses and silences speech and seeks to destroy those with whom it disagrees. Joe Rogan, former UFC fighter, actor, and sports commentator, hosts a daily show and podcast entitled The Joe Rogan Experience. Spotify, an audio streaming platform (i.e., songs, podcasts) hosts the Rogan program and the approximately 11 million people who listen or watch the program daily. On the show, Rogan invites guests of literally all kinds, from business and industry, entertainment, and all across the political spectrum. Recently, he hosted Dr. Robert Malone, a very experienced, highly esteemed virologist.

