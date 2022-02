UEFA Champions League is back! The round of 16 gets underway this week with the first legs in four of the eight matchups. One rule change to keep in mind is that away goals are no longer the tiebreaker if two teams are level after two legs. Instead, they'll go directly to extra time and then penalties, if needed, to determine who advances. Theoretically, this means that home teams can play less defensively, since surrendering a road goal is not as devastating. In reality, I'm not convinced much will change in the first leg, although the math will be different for next month's second legs.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO